Wolverton asks commissioners for patience with diversion money

Wolverton, Minnesota, resident Ross Aigner appealed to the Wilkin County Board on behalf of his town to be patient and diligent when deciding how to spend the incoming $14 million Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority settlement.
The remainder of the $75 million total settlement will be paid in portions upon completion of the dam, or within eight years, whichever date comes first.
As the arrival of the funds draws closer, the county board has been approached by an array of residents who have an idea on how the money could be spent, commissioner Eric Klindt said.
At its simplest, the settlement is meant to be compensation for damages caused by the diversion project, which could potentially cause flooding in the northern parts of both Richland and Wilkin counties.
“I know there’s not going to be another area in Wilkin County affected more by this diversion if it operates than Wolverton Township and the businesses that lie in that area,” Aigner said.
Aigner serves as president of the Faith Lutheran Church Council in Wolverton and president of the C-W Valley Co-op Board of Directors, two of three organizations left in the town. If the diversion project operates, the town will be left with acres of inoperable land, Aigner said.
Part of the settlement agreement included protections separate from the $75 million settlement for northern townships like Wolverton. One protection is the construction of a ring dike around the town, which will remove it from the 100-year flood plain. F-M Diversion Authority also agreed to compensate individual landowners for damages incurred in the future.
“I’m not here to ask you guys to give any money to us, as a church, as a co-op. I’m not asking you to save it all. I’m asking you to have a lot of patience in making your decision on how it will be allocated and what you will use it for,” Aigner said.
The commissioners have yet to finalize plans on how the money will be spent, county board chair Neal Folstad said. The plan that has progressed the furthest is to spend $4-6 million on housing in the county. A Housing Summit was held in Rothsay, Minnesota, earlier this month to discuss details of the plan.
“We spent thousands and thousands of dollars trying to defer and to resist some of what was going on up north, and I’m beginning to think that was the easy part,” Folstad said. “The tough part coming up is the distribution of it, and the fair distribution of it.”
The commissioners all agreed that the money needs to be spent wisely, and there needs to be some saved for unforeseen damages.
“The money that we do have coming in is precisely for what you’re talking about,” commissioner Jonathan Green said. “It’s to preserve our tax base, and when there are issues, like your co-op, these are the folks we need to help with this money and there’s a process in place for you to come and ask for that money.”
Attorney Fred Strege will attend the May 11 county board meeting to discuss details of the settlement and restrictions. The commissioners said they need to meet as a whole to develop a loose plan for the incoming funds. The money was due to arrive by the end of March, but it has not yet been received.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.