A Wolverton, Minnesota, man was sentenced to two felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct on Tuesday, Nov. 12 in Wilkin County District Court.
Judge Charles Glasrud sentenced Norberto Almendarez, 48, to 200 months in prison. Once released, he will be required to register as a predatory offender. He was also given credit for 292 days served.
Almendarez pleaded guilty on Sept. 24, 2019, to three of the seven charges. Four second-degree felony charges of criminal sexual conduct were dismissed in the plea agreement.
The charges Almendarez was convicted of were a second-degree felony count for criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 16, who he had a significant relationship with, and multiple acts occurred; a second-degree felony count for criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 16 with whom he had a significant relationship. Additionally, he was convicted of a first-degree felony count for criminal sexual conduct for engaging in sexual penetration or sexual contact with a person under the age of 13, court documents state.
As previously reported, Almendarez was taken into custody on Jan. 29, 2019 by the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office and subsequently admitted to sexual molestation allegations. Almendarez was originally charged with three felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and four felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with minors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.