Sage Debbie-Scott Pehrson-Alley, 23, was arrested by Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, July 1 after being involved in a high-speed pursuit.
A Wilkin County Sheriff's Deputy conducted a traffic stop in Rothsay, Minnesota. The vehicle fled from the deputy causing a pursuit on Minnesota Trunk Highway, I-94 and ending on Minnesota Trunk Highway 34 in Barnesville, a release from the sheriff's office states.
The pursuit lasted approximately 15 miles, averaging speeds of 90 miles per hour. Spike strips were deployed to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle only slowed down, the release states.
Two occupants were involved although Pehrson-Alley was the only one arrested by the sheriff’s department. According to the release, charges she is facing include but are not limited to controlled substance driving while intoxicated, possession of controlled substances and fleeing an officer in a vehicle.
The Barnesville Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the pursuit. Pehrson-Alley is in custody at the Wilkin County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.