A Wheaton, Minnesota, woman has been charged with allegedly twice delivering methamphetamine in Wahpeton.
Brooklyn Barbara Kellen, 20, made her initial appearance Monday, June 7 before Richland County District Court. Based on a Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force investigation, Kellen allegedly willfully delivered methamphetamine to a confidential informant, a class B level-felony.
The first incident occurred on or about Dec. 16, 2020, in Wahpeton. A confidential informant allegedly told a SEMCA agent that they planned to buy methamphetamine from Kellen. The informant, according to a criminal complaint, allegedly entered Kellen’s vehicle, received methamphetamine from Kellen and paid her $120. The informant later gave the methamphetamine to a SEMCA agent. With packaging, the amount had a total weight of approximately 0.6 grams.
The second incident occurred on or about Jan. 3, 2021, in Wahpeton. A confidential informant allegedly arranged to meet with Kellen to purchase methamphetamine from her. The informant, according to the complaint, allegedly entered Kellen’s vehicle, was driven to her Wahpeton residence, received methamphetamine from Kellen and paid her $10. The informant later gave the methamphetamine to a SEMCA agent. With packaging, the amount had a total weight of approximately 0.7 grams.
“A SEMCA agent field tested the contents of the package and the testing revealed a presumptive positive for methamphetamine,” documents state.
Methamphetamine is a Schedule II controlled substance.
According to records, Kellen is representing herself (acting “pro se”) in court. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
The maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both.
Additional court appearances for Kellen were not scheduled as of midday Monday. She is currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
