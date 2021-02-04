A 26-year-old woman received minor injuries and a 2000 Ford Explorer was totaled in a rollover accident which occurred Wednesday, Feb. 3 on North Dakota Highway 13.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 10:36 p.m. to the accident site, at mile point 383 on Highway 13. A 911 caller reported seeing a vehicle slide into a ditch and roll, coming to a rest on its roof.
The road was ice covered at the time of the accident, the sheriff’s office stated. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found three individuals, one with minor injuries.
The injured person has been identified as Adriana Meidinger, 26, who refused treatment. The driver has been identified as Dallas Ledoux, 38, Wahpeton. The third person was not identified. The three people were treated by Ambulance Service Inc. at the scene and refused transport.
The Dwight Fire Department also responded at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.