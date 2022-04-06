Woman sentenced to 60 months on second-degree manslaughter charge

A South Dakota woman was sentenced this week in Wilkin County District Court to 60 months in a Minnesota correctional facility, in the 2018 murder case of a Breckenridge, Minnesota toddler.
Ramona Louise Shortman, 27, has been convicted and sentenced in a felony charge of second-degree manslaughter based on neglect of a child by knowingly permitting physical abuse. Three other charges have been dismissed; one second-degree manslaughter charge based on endangerment of a child and two gross misdemeanor charges based on the neglect of a child.
Shortman initially pleaded not-guilty to all four counts in April 2020, but then, in March 2021 she pleaded guilty to one charge of second-degree manslaughter – neglect child knowingly permit physical/sex abuse, court documents state.
In 2018, Breckenridge police found 3-year-old Winter Barker unresponsive in the family’s apartment according to a criminal complaint. After failure to resuscitate Barker, he was pronounced dead and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Barker’s death a homicide.
For the same incident, in September 2019, Tracy Brant, Barker’s father, was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of his son. Brant is currently serving a 25-year sentence.
Shortman will be serving her sentence in the Shakopee, Minnesota, correctional facility. She has served about six months prior to sentencing, so her sentence will be about 54 months.
