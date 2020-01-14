A hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 related to the case of a Breckenridge, Minnesota child murdered by his father in 2018.
Ramona Louise Shortman, 24, is scheduled to appear at the Wilkin County Courthouse where she faces two second-degree felony charges for manslaughter and two gross misdemeanor charges for neglecting a child in the presence of physical and emotional harm. Judge Amy Doll and Minnesota State’s Attorney for Wilkin County Carl Thunem will be presiding over this case.
The Daily News previously reported that Winter Sky Barker, 3, was found dead in his home on April 10, 2018. The medical examiner found the cause of death to be chemical peritonitis from perforation of the stomach due to blunt force trauma and the manner of death was listed as a homicide. The examiner also found multiple other substantial injuries to the child.
The victim’s father, Tracy Norman Brant, 36, was convicted of second degree murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison by Judge Charles Glasrud on Sept. 10, 2019.
According to a court document, Shortman was in a relationship with Brant for approximately four years at the time. Shortman was a caretaker who intentionally or recklessly caused or permitted the victim to remain in a situation involving substantial harm, and such conduct led to the child’s death. The document also states that Shortman willfully neglected the child’s basic needs and knowingly permitted continued physical abuse.
Daily News will continue to follow this case.
