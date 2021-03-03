Women in the workforce hardest hit by pandemic

The Next Minnesota Economy is a three-part series focused on the economic regrowth of the state after a year of regression. State officials will be hosting several virtual roundtable discussions about building an inclusive economy where everyone can succeed, reskilling Minnesota for the jobs of the future and creating good jobs that provide family-sustaining wages.
In the first of the series, Daily News examines how COVID-19 has disproportionately affected women in the workforce and how the state will address the disparities.
Women’s History Month began in 2021 with a familiar, yet somber tune: Women across the country are disproportionately affected by forces outside of their control.
In the case of the past year, the force is COVID-19 and the effect has been a surge of women leaving their jobs, applying for unemployment and changing their daily routines to care for their families amid unprecedented times.
Though Minnesota boasts a better environment for women in the workforce than other states, women have still faced more challenges and setbacks to their careers than men, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Steve Grove said in the first roundtable discussion, Tuesday, March 3.
“We (Minnesota) have one of the higher labor force participation rates in the country — we have 66 percent compared to 55 percent across the country — for women in the workforce, but we know, in fact, that this pandemic has disproportionately challenged women in the workforce more so than men,” Grove said.
Alene Tchourumoff, senior vice president of community development and engagement at the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank, said in order to understand the pandemic’s impact, one has to examine different facets of the workforce and history of recession in the country.
In 2009, the national peak for men’s unemployment was 11 percent and women’s unemployment was 8.7 percent, she said. The gender disparity was due to the fields the recession most greatly affected like construction and manufacturing.
In April 2020, the national peak for men’s unemployment was 13.6 percent and women’s was 16.1 percent, Tchourumoff said. More than 633,000 women in the state have applied for unemployment in 2020. By contrast, nearly 611,000 men applied in 2020. West Central Minnesota saw a similar trend, with over 18,000 women applying for unemployment and around 16,000 men, according to DEED data.
This gender disparity also has to do with fields predominantly occupied by women, like customer service and food service. But that doesn’t mean a deeper disparity doesn’t exist, Tchourumoff said. The labor force participation rate must also be examined, and this is where a gap in gender equity is highlighted, particularly amid mothers.
“Mothers of 0-4 year old children have seen a large decline (in labor force participation) and really still haven’t recovered as quickly as other groups getting back to their pre-pandemic baseline,” Tchourumoff said.
Mothers of 0-17 year olds have recovered somewhat from their initial decline, but they also remain 3.4 percentage points below the pandemic baseline. Some mothers who no longer care for their children were kept out of the workforce caring for their elders.
Mary Kay Ziniewicz, founder of Bus Stop Mamas, LLC, created her company to help parents connect with work that accommodates their caregiving schedules. The company launched the #9to3movement, which focuses on introducing women to part-time and full-time jobs with reputable companies that can offer a 9 a.m.-3 p.m. schedule.
“I’ve talked to literally hundreds of moms and dads since this pandemic began, and we have heard from our moms that flexible work is necessary,” Ziniewicz said. “Flexible remote work is really important to families right now, and flexible part-time remote work is even more so embraced by mothers right now.”
Ziniewicz said she has heard from women that there’s not a lot of incentive to return to a workforce that wasn’t working for them in the first place.
Alex West Steinman, co-founder and CEO of The Coven, echoed Ziniewicz’s anecdote. The Coven is an organization that promotes working spaces, networking and career opportunities for women and non-binary individuals.
“The problem this (past) year is parents were having to make the decision of do I send my kid to a child care place and put other people at risk, my family at risk of COVID, or do I keep them home and risk losing my job or not continuing to advance?” West Steinman said.
Within the gender disparity exists a racial disparity. Black women and Asian women were the hardest hit by job loss, followed by other women of color, Tchourumoff said.
“We know we have a long ways to go to make this a state where there’s true equality for women in our economy, and this crisis over the last year gives us an opportunity to do just that by investing in women in our workforce,” Grove said.
Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said recessions are actually a preferable time for people to pursue entrepreneurship opportunities because they don’t have much to lose. Individuals who may have been laid off or who are unemployed have a lower opportunity cost than those who are still in a steady-paying job.
“What we’re telling people is that if you’ve always had an idea that you wanted to grow into a business, now might be the time to explore if that is a viable opportunity,” Flanagan said.
But that is easier said than done for some Minnesotans, particularly women and people of color. Minnesota has the top business survivability rate in the country, but people are reluctant to start a business because the state does not have progressive workforce policies, said Mai Moua, chief operating officer of the Hmong American Partnership.
Capital or resources the state can provide cannot address the deeper systemic issues that exist in the workforce alone. Policy needs to change too, Moua said, otherwise there is too great a risk for people in vulnerable communities to start a business.
“That ability of government programs or dollars that kind of mitigate some of that risk is critical,” Grove said. “Minnesota may be the state that has the highest business sustainability after five years, but we’re one of the lower number of business starts compared to other states. So, the ability to help people to jump in is so critical.”
Entrepreneurship may help grow Minnesota’s economy, but it is not an option for everyone. The state also needs to focus on reskilling Minnesotans to fit the jobs available in the state. There are many open jobs, but not enough people qualified to fill them.
Flanagan said the administration has proposed reforms to the Workforce Development fund to help target individuals who need retraining and services during COVID-19 economic recovery. She said they proposed a Workforce Stabilization grant program which would help Minnesotans attend a public or tribal college to earn a degree in a high-demand field.
“We encourage women to consider nontraditional employment, like building trades or IT jobs which often are well-paying jobs,” Flanagan said.
Daily News will examine this theme in part two of the series the weekend of March 6-7.
