A Colfax, North Dakota, woman received non-life-threatening injuries and a Wahpeton woman minor injuries from a two-vehicle crash Thursday, Feb. 2 outside Mooreton, North Dakota.
The incident took place at 5:28 p.m. at the intersection of Richland County Road 1 and 76th Street Southeast, three miles north of Mooreton on County Road 1, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Leslie Reiland, 39, Colfax, was driving a 2009 Chevy Malibu. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Robyn Opatril, 42, Wahpeton, was driving a 2012 Chevy Traverse. The Traverse was traveling east on 76th Street when it came to a stop at the intersection, according to the highway patrol. The Malibu was traveling north on County Road 1.
“Opatril failed to yield the right of way to Reiland and began to cross the intersection of 76th Street,” the highway patrol stated. “Reiland collided with Opatril in a T-bone style collision. Both vehicles entered the east ditch of County 1.”
In both cases, the front airbag was deployed. Reiland was transported from the scene by ambulance to a Sanford hospital. At the time of the crash, according to the highway patrol, road conditions were good but there was blowing snow.
In addition to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Mooreton Fire Department responded. The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol.