A Colfax, North Dakota, woman received non-life-threatening injuries and a Wahpeton woman minor injuries from a two-vehicle crash Thursday, Feb. 2 outside Mooreton, North Dakota.

The incident took place at 5:28 p.m. at the intersection of Richland County Road 1 and 76th Street Southeast, three miles north of Mooreton on County Road 1, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.



