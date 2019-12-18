Women’s socks needed for library’s tree

The “Sock Tree,” Leach Public Library in Wahpeton, is in need of women’s socks.
Many socks for children and men have been received, Library Director Melissa Bakken told the Wahpeton City Council. But donations of women’s socks were trailing as of Monday, Dec. 16.
“The Sock Tree will remain up through Tuesday, Dec. 31,” Bakken said.
Donations are being collected for Three Rivers Crisis Center, Daily News previously reported. The center is a private, nonprofit agency providing services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child sexual assault in Richland County, North Dakota.
Nearly 1,000 pairs of socks have been donated since the Sock Tree was established during the 2017 holiday season. The one requirement is that all donated socks must be new.
The Leach Public Library is located at 417 Second Ave. N, Wahpeton.
With a 5-0 vote, council members approved the hiring of Howard D. Swanson as a special city attorney. Swanson, Grand Forks, North Dakota, will represent Wahpeton in eminent domain proceedings.
Earlier in December, council approved Resolution No. 3736, allowing the use of eminent domain for land acquisition. The land is considered necessary for flowage easements in Wahpeton’s flood protection project.
Jolene Miller was named as the landowner in Monday’s council meeting. Daily News will continue to follow this story.
Earlier in the meeting, the council approved 2020 licenses for several businesses. Waste Management/Fraedrich Transport will receive a waste hauling and/or recycling license. Twin Town Taxi will receive a taxicab license. The Head of the Red Youth Activities Association and Three Rivers Gymnastics will each receive amusement device licenses.
Earlier in December, council approved applications from most of Wahpeton’s tobacco, liquor, cabaret, taxicab, amusement device, itinerant merchant and secondhand goods dealer, house moving and waste hauling license holders or applicants.
“For the most part, anyone who has a license in 2019, we’ve received their paperwork for 2020,” Finance Director Darcie Huwe said. “There might be some (licenses) that are more subject to seasonal conditions, like house moving.”
Most license applicants have until Tuesday, Dec. 31, to submit their paperwork. For more information, contact Wahpeton City Hall.
With another unanimous vote, the city council approved several symbols in conjunction with the Wahpeton sesquicentennial. They include the city seal, which was designated in 1979.
“Wahpeton’s heritage is represented by the teepee, ox-cart and steamboat,” according to material shared by Chairwoman Jane Priebe of the Sesquicentennial Steering Committee. “The city’s unique location, at the head of the Red River, is described by the three rivers theme.”
An agriculture-based economy is designed by images of grain. An emphasis on higher education is represented by a reference to North Dakota State College of Science. The seal features a horizon, suggesting the Southern Red River Valley, the “Gateway to Prairie Gold.”
The name “Wahpeton,” meaning “leaf dwellers,” is articulated by the seal’s inside trees and perimeter leaves.
Council members also voted to approve and in some cases reaffirm:
• the American elm as Wahpeton’s official tree
• purple lilacs and sunflowers, which correspond with Wahpeton High School’s colors, as the city flowers
• the bison, catfish and blue goose as the official animal, fish and bird
• sugar beets and corn as the city crops
• Old Main, located on the NDSCS campus, as the city’s historic building, in addition to the Red Door Art Gallery as the city’s cultural asset and Chahinkapa Zoo as its tourist attraction
• the city flag, depicting the beauty of local sunsets
Councilmen Don Bajumpaa, 4th Ward, and Perry Miller, at-large, were absent from the meeting.
Wahpeton City Hall and the Leach Public Library will both close at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. Both buildings will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
