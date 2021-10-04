Wahpeton Women’s Literary Club met at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at the Wahpeton Community Center Art Room with President Karen Engstrom presiding. Co-hostesses were Jeanette Miller and Carol Sturdevant. Club collect and pledge were recited. "God Bless America" was sung. Seventeen members were in attendance.
Wahpeton Recreation Center committee representatives Amanda Fisher and Stacie Hennington presented information on the proposed Wahpeton Recreation Center. The recreation center would be built in Wahpeton. The mission is to provide our community with an active, safe space to enhance quality of life through physical health, mental health, wellness, arts and much more. The cost would be funded with proposed sales tax increase of .75 percent to be voted on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
Program booklets with listed programs and hostesses for upcoming year were distributed to members.
Next meeting will be Friday, Nov. 5. The program will be Richland Public Health on COVID-19 delta variants. Co-hostesses will be Patty Lies and Brigid Langseth.
The purpose of GFWC is to unite women’s clubs in order to enhance community service efforts by volunteers. The small group of clubs that began in 1890 is now one of the largest volunteer organizations for women in the world. General Federation of Women's Clubs of ND was chartered in 1897.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.