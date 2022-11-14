Wonderful land of Oz in Wahpeton

Whether traveling by twister or the Yellow Brick Road, the Twin Towns Area is invited to Wahpeton Public Schools’ production of “The Wizard of Oz.”
A stage version of the 1939 movie musical that introduced “Over the Rainbow,” “Ding-Dong! The Witch Is Dead” and other favorites will be performed for one weekend only. “The Wizard of Oz” opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 in the Wahpeton High School Auditorium. It will be followed by 7 p.m. performances Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19.
Tickets for “The Wizard of Oz” will be sold at the door. They cost $10 each for adults and students. Admission is free for ages 5 and under.
Director Courtney Diestler previously put on “The Wizard of Oz” in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Bringing the show to the Twin Towns Area made sense for several reasons.
“It’s a show that’s very well-loved,” Diestler said. “It allows for a big cast and a variety of characters. We have a lot of females in the show and this offered us the opportunity to gender bend some roles. It’s just been a super-fun show to work with.”
Dorothy Gale (Aleyah Klein), seeking a place without trouble, lands in the land of Oz. There, she and Toto (Chief) befriend the Scarecrow (Elise Picken), who seeks a brain, the Tin Man (Jacob Gienger), who seeks a heart, and the Cowardly Lion (Alaina LaJesse), who seeks courage. Intruding and aiding on the journey are the familiar-looking Wicked Witch of the West (Sidney Gilbertson) and Glinda, the Good Witch of the North (Addie Truesdell).
“This is a really popular show, a really well-known show and honestly, I just think it’s going to be pretty grand,” Gienger said. “It’s going to be great. It’s going to be a good quality show.”
“Especially with all the work that we’ve put in,” Picken said.
“The Wizard of Oz”’s central four cast members are a close-knit group who enjoy rehearsing together and setting examples for their younger colleagues. They love playing familiar roles that also allow for ample amounts of their own uniqueness.
“You’re doing a show that everyone knows, so you’ve already got that background,” Picken said. “When you already know the show, you get to just keep adding on to it. It’s a lot of energy, it’s a lot of fun and there’s a lot of growing involved.”
“We get a lot done during rehearsals,” LaJesse said. “It’s a nice environment that you come to. You feel safe being yourself. It can be nerve-wracking just singing by yourself, but in rehearsals, you feel comfortable doing that here. I like that environment.”
Gilbertson and Truesdell both laughed when asked about playing iconic characters.
“It’s been so much fun,” Gilbertson said. “I barely have to act. I’ve been having so much fun pretending to be evil.”
“I really love it,” Truesdell said. “I finally got to see my dress not long ago and it’s really pretty.”
Chief is Gilbertson’s dog and she has been having just as much fun being the human to a soon-to-be-famous pet.
“It’s so cute, because he gets so excited to go to rehearsals now. I’m getting to share my puppy,” she said.
Diestler also likes working with Chief, who joined the show with an already-existing fondness for Klein.
“He’s done a great job on stage,” Diestler said. “Everybody loves him and he will take a minute to listen, too. He’ll look around for directions as well.”
“The Wizard of Oz”’s cast also includes Jenna Burchill as Professor Charles Marvel/The Wizard of Oz, Cheynne Kostack as Aunt Em, Tanner Nuehtehl as Uncle Henry, Violet Frank as Zeke, Ivan Reilly as Hickory, Kayla Werth as Hunk and Adi Dodge as the Emerald City Guard.
The musical’s ensemble features Baleigh Bakewell, Sophia Barth, Chloe Bochat, Brenna Erdmann, Cora Erickson, Haylee Hauschild, Eddie Hinrichs, Hayley Huffman, Tillie Klostreich, Lana Krause, Makenna Manock, Hannah Moderow, Laken Muller, Addy Picken, Cameron Riebe, Gina Quamme, Amelia Rossow and Mya White-Spence. Members of the tech crew are Nessa Griffin, Brady Graves, Lilly Anderson, Emma Klein and Ryan Collins.
One thing that Diestler loves about having middle schoolers acting alongside high schoolers is that the younger cast members “are just so eager and so excited to be on stage and a part of this.”
“I remember when we were talking about students being trees and students being crows and students being monkeys,” Diestler said. “Everyone was just, ‘I want to be a monkey!’ ‘I want to be a monkey!’ ‘I want to be a tree!’ ‘Can I be a crow?’ Just the excitement to be a tree was so much fun. Our high schoolers, too, were excited about the different things they got to be.”
Truesdell is happy about doing a bigger, well-known musical.
“People can say, ‘Oh, it’s ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ I want to go to that.’ It’s going to be a really cool show and we’re excited about it,” she said.
“We have all different types of people here,” Klein said. “Middle schoolers, basketball players, cheerleaders, swimmers — all these different types of people coming together, and making this a great show. It’s going to be one of the most memorable things for my whole high school experience.”