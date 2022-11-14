Wonderful land of Oz in Wahpeton

Roar! Alaina LaJesse rehearses her movements as the Cowardly Lion in 'The Wizard of Oz,' opening Thursday, Nov. 17 in the Wahpeton High School Auditorium. Watching, from left, are Jacob Gienger (the Tin Man), Aleyah Klein (Dorothy Gale), Elise Picken (the Scarecrow) and director Courtney Diestler.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Whether traveling by twister or the Yellow Brick Road, the Twin Towns Area is invited to Wahpeton Public Schools’ production of “The Wizard of Oz.”

A stage version of the 1939 movie musical that introduced “Over the Rainbow,” “Ding-Dong! The Witch Is Dead” and other favorites will be performed for one weekend only. “The Wizard of Oz” opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 in the Wahpeton High School Auditorium. It will be followed by 7 p.m. performances Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19.

Sidney Gilbertson, who plays the Wicked Witch of the West, is the human of Chief the dog, who plays Toto. The pair are seen with friend Addie Truesdell, who plays Glinda, the Good Witch of the North.
Aleyah Klein, center, rehearses 'Over the Rainbow.'


