Woodcraft Industries donates $4,500 to Wahpeton Fire Dept.

The Wahpeton Fire Department received a belated Christmas gift Monday, Jan. 4.
Woodcraft Industries, a division of Quanex Building Products, donated $4,500 from the Quanex Foundation. Woodcraft Industries is a business in the Twin Towns Area, formerly known as Primewood.
“The fire department is always there to help us, so I figured it was a good time to reward them,” said Plant Manager Jeff Neiber, who was on hand to present the donation.
Wahpeton Fire Chief Dale Rubish said the $4,500 will be used to pay ongoing costs. The fire department greatly appreciates both donations and support, he said.
“Public support is awesome,” Rubish said.
Woodcraft employees were encouraged to choose a donation recipient. Earlier in the holiday season, the Wahpeton plant donated to the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry.
“Everything they donated, there was a $5 match from the Quanex Foundation,” Neiber said. “This went on in November and December. We had a $1,000 goal and met it, with the items and money going to the food pantry.”
The Wahpeton Fire Department utilizes equipment including fire engines costing $250,000, $400,000 and $600,000. Chief Rubish reminded the public of ways to help with efficient firefighting in the winter.
“If we get a lot of snow, we ask that you remember to shovel around fire hydrants. It helps us get to them easily,” he said.
