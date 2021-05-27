Woodcraft Wahpeton twice honored by Quanex

Woodcraft Wahpeton, formerly Primewood, was recently recognized by its holding company, Quanex Building Products, based out of Houston, Texas, and Quanex’s President and CEO, George Wilson, for two separate awards for 2020.
The Wahpeton plant won the President’s Award for safety, having completed 2020 without a recordable injury, Plant Manager Jeff Neiber said. Doing so meant the plant has had over two years without a recordable injury.
“The Wahpeton plant also won Quanex’s President’s Award for safety in 2019,” Neiber said. “The plant has gone more than three years without a lost time injury."
Woodcraft Wahpeton also received Quanex’s Appreciation Award. The award is presented to the plant with the best overall operating performance as determined by the Strategy Council’s Shareholder Committee.
“For 2020, Woodcraft Wahpeton reached a record Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) performance, highest on-time delivery, lowest scrap and lowest warranty in recorded history,” Neiber said. “The plant hit double its EBITDA budget for 2020 and is on pact to crush those numbers in 2021.
Woodcraft Wahpeton won the Appreciation Award while competing against more than 30 Quanex facilities worldwide.
Neiber was nominated for the President’s Stakeholder Award, presented to individuals who best exemplify Quanex’s commitment to one of more of its stakeholders-employees, customers, communities and shareholders.
“This performance is because of my employees,” Neiber said. Without their dedication and commitment, it would not be possible to perform at this level. It has been a remarkable turnaround and it is exciting to be a part of this.”
The annual awards meeting, held recently, included recognition of the “gone but not forgotten.” They include longtime employees Tom Peterson, deceased in 2020, and Teresa Draeger, deceased in 2021.
“Tom worked for Primewood and Woodcraft for over 28 years and was a strong, loyal and dedicated employee,” Neiber said. “He was a great employee and I was proud to call him friend. I have known Tom and his family for many years and I still see his family around the local area. I am glad to see that the family continues to heal after their loss.”
Neiber offered equally warm remembrances of Draeger.
“Teresa had more than 26 years with the company. She was a real spitfire and fun to have around. I was glad to have her on our team and I also hope that her family continues to heal from their loss. Tommy and Teresa, I and all of us miss you,” Neiber said.
Thanking nearly 100 employees, Neiber said it was their efforts in 2020 that helped Woodcraft Wahpeton succeed.
