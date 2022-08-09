Wahpeton High School will begin the 2022-2023 education year with a familiar face having new responsibilities.
Dr. David Woods II will serve as both the high school’s dean of students and as a teacher of junior-level English. Woods, who is also Wahpeton’s 4th Ward city councilman, said he does not expect his role with students to drastically change once classes resume Wednesday, Aug. 24.
“Even as a teacher, the most important thing was creating relationships with students,” Woods said. “I think that is what will happen, that more positive relationships will be created. This is not the kind of job where I’m going to be working with solely negative behaviors.”
Principal Ned Clooten, Wahpeton High School, said he is excited to have Woods “bring another level of connection with the students.” In recent years, Clooten said, there has been “an uptick” of behavior-related concerns among students. Those concerns include an increase in the amount of tardiness and absences from students.
“David is specifically going to tackle attendance discipline,” Clooten said. “This will free me to guide new teachers and get into the classroom more. I’m glad to have someone else on my team.”
School Resource Officer Lisa Page will continue her duties, Clooten said. Woods confirmed that his role as dean of students is specific to Wahpeton High School. The new position will have a ripple effect at the school.
“David was a full-time English teacher and this year, he will be a half-time English teacher,” Clooten said. “We are looking at how to balance schedules and also seeking an additional half-time English teacher.”
Wahpeton Superintendent Michael Kaiser, preparing for his first education year with the four-school district, said the data presented by Clooten was key to creating the dean of students position.
“The data painted a picture that we had been experiencing more lateness and absences over the last few years. We needed to do something that would address that,” Kaiser said.
Kaiser is optimistic about the success of the dean of students position.
“The dean of students is really kind of in charge of student life,” he said. “We are trying to get and to keep our students engaged. We want them to feel engaged at school, that they have a safe place where they feel valued and have purpose. We would anticipate that from there, attendance will improve. We’re excited about this position and see it as having a positive influence on school culture.”
Clooten also anticipates a fresh start.
“Another year removed from COVID is a good thing,” he said. “I’m looking forward to spending more time away from my office, making connections with students and guiding young teachers. We want to provide a great atmosphere for our kids and I’m passionate about that.”
Woods said he will continue to consider and implement what Wahpeton High School students need, especially when they’re in the building.
“I think this will be a positive experience for students in the high school,” he said. I’m super-excited for the opportunity to be dean of students. It’s going to be an awesome year.”
