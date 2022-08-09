Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Wahpeton High School will begin the 2022-2023 education year with a familiar face having new responsibilities.

Dr. David Woods II will serve as both the high school’s dean of students and as a teacher of junior-level English. Woods, who is also Wahpeton’s 4th Ward city councilman, said he does not expect his role with students to drastically change once classes resume Wednesday, Aug. 24.



Tags

Load comments