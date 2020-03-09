A second candidate has completed and filed the paperwork to run in Wahpeton’s city council elections.
David Woods, 39, is running for Ward 4 Councilman. The office is currently held by Councilman Don Bajumpaa. It is one of up to six positions on the eight-member council that will be determined Tuesday, June 9.
“I have four kids and having lived in Wahpeton since 2005, I’ve been given a lot of opportunities by community members,” Woods said. “My family has also been given a lot of opportunities by community members. Now is a perfect time to give back to a community that has given so much. It’s time to give back.”
Woods said he has spoken with council members including Bajumpaa and Councilman at-large Perry Miller about community matters including a proposed new activity center.
“I am interested in knowing the inner workings of city government. I have talked with them about the issues and they’ve represented Wahpeton well. It’s exciting to get into this forum,” Woods said.
Woods submitted his paperwork Friday, March 6. He is an English teacher, formerly of Wahpeton High School and currently of Woodrow Wilson High School, Fargo.
“I’m pleased to see that he has submitted his petition,” Bajumpaa said Monday, March 9.
Residents are reminded that the deadline to submit paperwork for running is 4 p.m. Monday, April 6. As of March 9, five council races are confirmed, but there is the possibility of a 1st Ward Council member race.
Each candidate’s petition must have the signatures of at least 10 percent of the number of qualified voters who voted for that office in the last city election.
The requirements are as follows:
• 1st Ward — a candidate must have at least 28 signatures
• 2nd Ward — a candidate must have at least 21 signatures
• 3rd Ward — a candidate must have at least 22 signatures
• 4th Ward — a candidate must have at least 29 signatures
• at-large council member — a candidate must have at least 76 signatures
• at-large park board member — a candidate must have at least 90 signatures
Candidates who wish to get on the ballot without circulating petitions may file a separate petition and/or certificate of nomination and a statement of interest, as well as pay a $50 filing fee. This is permitted by city ordinance, Daily News previously reported.
North Dakota State University Master Gardener Jason Goltz is running this year as a 2nd Ward candidate. Goltz, a veteran of both the U.S. Navy and Army National Guard, previously ran for the Wahpeton School Board in 2019.
“I’m all in,” Goltz said previously.
The council currently consists of acting 1st Ward Councilman Jeremy Remily, Bajumpaa and council members at-large Tiana Bohn, Kelly McNary, Miller and Lane Wateland. Remily has said his current term will last only until June and that he is not running in 2020.
“I want to learn more about how the city works and keep the door open for the future,” Remily said previously.
A researcher, Woods is interested in political history. It’s possible that he would be the first African American man on the Wahpeton City Council.
Daily News reached out to both the State Historical Society of North Dakota and the North Dakota Secretary of State about the history of African Americans in state politics, but was unable to learn which man or woman first held a local or state office.
Woods, meanwhile, is running on a platform which includes fiscal responsibility.
“It’s ensuring future generations have the same benefits that I’ve had,” he said. “I want to help create a strong economy that attracts more professionals to the community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.