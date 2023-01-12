WPS reveals results of virtual learning survey

Wahpeton Public Schools’ recent practices for virtual learning were largely across the board approved by survey respondents.

 Courtesy MCC

Wahpeton Public Schools has not been alone in utilizing virtual learning as a means to continue education during sustained weather events or when otherwise necessary. Unlike some schools, however, the district sought feedback on virtual learning.

A December 2022 survey received responses from 71 certified staff members of the four-school district. It also received responses from 260 parents. The results were summarized when the Wahpeton School Board met Wednesday, Jan. 12.



