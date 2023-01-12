Wahpeton Public Schools has not been alone in utilizing virtual learning as a means to continue education during sustained weather events or when otherwise necessary. Unlike some schools, however, the district sought feedback on virtual learning.
A December 2022 survey received responses from 71 certified staff members of the four-school district. It also received responses from 260 parents. The results were summarized when the Wahpeton School Board met Wednesday, Jan. 12.
The board also learned that evening that as of Jan. 4, 2023, Wahpeton High School has a population of 374 students, consistent with December, but down from 385 students in October. Wahpeton Middle School’s student population as of Jan. 11 was 267 in grades 6-8. No student population was given for Wahpeton Elementary School, which has classes for students in grades 1-5. Zimmerman Elementary School reported 94 students in kindergarten and 13 students receiving early childhood special education for January 2023.
Wahpeton Public Schools’ recent practices for virtual learning were largely across the board approved by survey respondents.
"To my knowledge, last school year was the first year Wahpeton Public School District offered virtual learning when weather required school to be closed," Superintendent Michael Kaiser said. "This option only became available to North Dakota schools following the COVID-19 pandemic. While it's not the same as in-person learning, virtual instruction allows for teaching and learning to continue remotely. Since this is a relatively new practice at WPSD, we wanted to survey parents and teachers in order to gather feedback on ways to get better."
With that in mind, here are the results:
Ninety-nine percent of staff said they have all the resources and support needed for virtual days. Additionally, 97% of staff said they are satisfied with the current technology Wahpeton Public Schools uses for virtual learning.
Virtual learning days when weather or other conditions require a school to be closed are supported by 99% of staff and 88% of parents. Virtual learning days themselves are responded to positively: 92% of staff said they find value in virtual learning days, while 90% of parents reported their children felt comfortable in a virtual learning environment.
Seventy percent of parents reported that their children understood what they were or are supposed to do each virtual learning day to complete assignments. This was followed by 27% of parents who reported that their children sometimes felt they understood.
In addition to general feelings about virtual learning days, survey respondents gave their thoughts on communication during those days.
A total of 99% of staff said they feel students or families know how to communicate with them on virtual learning days. Ninety-one percent of parents said they could reach a teacher or office with questions.
How communication happens on virtual learning days was also revealed. Staff reported communicating with students in multiple ways:
• by email, 90%
• with Schoology/Seesaw technology, 48%
• with reminders, 28%
• by phone, 24%
• through other ways, 6%
Parents were asked about how often their child needs assistance from an adult or older sibling in order to complete virtual learning. Ten percent of respondents said this always happens, followed by 17% saying it often happens. The majority, 54%, said it sometimes happens, followed by 19% saying it never happens.
Ninety-five percent of staff said they felt their students are participating in meaningful learning on virtual learning days. Parents were also asked for their and/or their child’s description of a current virtual learning day’s workload compared to an average day of school.
The workload was reported as less than an average school day’s by 32% of parents, more than a school day’s by 11%, similar to a school day’s by 28% and difficult to judge by 28%.
Wahpeton Public Schools parents were asked to give the approximate amount of time in a day their child spends on virtual learning. Forty-two percent of responses were for 1-2 hours a day, followed by 40% for 3-4 hours, 12% for more than four hours and 6% for less than an hour.
Sixty percent of parents said they do not want additional optional activities and/or games during virtual learning days. Results indicate that positive attitudes exist for all of Wahpeton Public Schools’ virtual learning days practices.
Eighty-nine percent of staff said they are satisfied with students’ overall participation on virtual learning days. Eighty-two percent of parents reported a positive virtual learning experience so far.
Clear understanding and preparation were cited by survey respondents.
Ninety-three percent of staff said they feel student participation and attendance procedures are clear for virtual learning. Additionally, 96% of staff feel they have clear expectations for virtual learning days. A total of 87% of parents agreed.
The length of virtual learning for students was discussed. One-hundred percent of Wahpeton Public Schools staff responding to the survey said they are prepared for one day of virtual learning. Two consecutive days was seen as possible by 90% of staff. Three consecutive days was seen as possible by 76% of staff.
Thirty-five percent of staff said a cap should be placed on the number of virtual learning days in a row, while 64% disagreed with that idea. A cap being placed on the number of virtual learning days in a year is an idea approved by 19% of staff and not approved by 80% of staff.
Finally, 99% of staff said they felt parents and/or guardians have been supportive of student learning on virtual learning days.
"In evaluating survey data, there is significant support for virtual learning in our community," Kaiser said.
WPSD's teachers said they find value in virtual learning and reported that students are participating in virtual learning in meaningful ways, Kaiser said. Parents said their students are comfortable in virtual learning environments and know how to reach teachers or the office with questions.
"While support is strong, we also received valuable feedback on how to improve virtual learning. Suggestions for improvement include clarifying expectations, resolving technology issues, and reviewing attendance and homework policies," Kaiser said. "The school improvement team has reviewed all of the comments and will make recommendations for future implementation."
Kaiser, at approximately the halfway point of his first school year in Wahpeton, said he was pleasantly surprised by the level of student participation and engagement in virtual learning.
"All of the schools are right around 90% attendance on virtual learning days. In-person learning is my preference, but I am happy we have virtual learning as an option at WPSD to help ensure the safety of our students and staff during inclement weather events," Kaiser said.
Parents or guardians with questions about virtual learning are asked to contact the Wahpeton Public Schools District office or their child's school.