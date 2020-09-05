WWII veteran, POW in Philippines, receives belated marker

Nearly 80 years after his death, one of Richland County’s World War II veterans finally received a military marker on his grave.
Casper J. Oie, who died at age 24 on Oct. 24, 1942, served as a staff sergeant with the U.S. Army. Originally from Galchutt, North Dakota, Oie entered the Army Air Corps in 1939.
“He went across in November 1941 and was taken prisoner in the Philippine Islands, dying there,” reported the Richland County Farmer-Globe, forerunner to today’s Daily News. “Memorial services were conducted here Sept. 26, 1943.”
In September 1945, Major General Edward F. Witsell, acting army adjutant general, officially declared Oie’s death occurred as a result of dysentery and malnutrition which he was afflicted with while a prisoner of war.
“My continued sympathy is with you in the great loss you have sustained,” Witsell wrote to Mrs. Beret Oie.
Oie is buried at the Bethany Lutheran Cemetery, Abercrombie, North Dakota. His grave is near the graves of two of his brothers, fellow U.S. Army veterans Oscar and Roy Oie. The Oie family also included Casper’s daughter, Sandra, and his two other brothers, John and Lars.
Oscar Oie, who received the rank of U.S. Army sergeant during World War II, lived from 1915-1976. Roy Oie, who received the rank of U.S. Army Air Forces Corporal, lived from 1921-2007. For decades, two out of the three Oie brothers had a military marker on his grave.
“This office was contacted by Mario Haverland, Abercrombie, in March 2017,” Richland County Veterans Service Officer Mary Vetter said. “We were able to obtain two letters related to Casper Oie’s service from the Department of the Army.”
In addition to Witsell’s 1945 condolence letter, Vetter’s office also received an October 1952 letter from Colonel James B. Clearwater, chief of the army memorial division. It authorized Casper Oie’s mother as his next of kin and able to direct final disposition of his remains.
“The rites will be conducted by the Legion post named for the three men from Galchutt who gave their lives in World War II, the Oie-Wold-Leland post,” the Farmer-Globe reported. “The men for whom the post are named are Casper Oie, Melvin Leland and Ray Wold.”
In March 2017, Vetter’s office submitted an application to Veterans Monument Services, requesting a military marker for Oie’s grave. The request was denied, on the grounds that Oie’s grave had a marker, albeit not a standard military marker. An appeal followed in July 2017, including the submission of an August 1953 marker application.
“We continued with emails and conversations with Monument Services,” Vetter said. “We had no success due to the federal laws and rules with Veterans Administration.”
Finally, in July 2019, things changed. Jeff Rustvang and Mary Christy, respectively the state director and director of constituent services for U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., were in Wahpeton. They were informed of the grave marker situation and, according to Vetter, were happy to take on the challenge.
“This office, with the help of Mary Christy, continued reaching out to a liaison,” Vetter said. “We continued to work for Casper.”
On April 1, 2020, a flat bronze marker was ordered for Casper Oie. It was installed May 28, 2020.
This Labor Day, Daily News recognizes all U.S. military members, past and present, including the countless individuals who were either wounded or died in service of their country.
