Wyndmere Fall Festival Sep 11, 2023 Sep 11, 2023 Updated 24 min ago Tractors were a part of the festival parade. Children look on at first responder vehicles. Kado Cuts, which makes high-end handcrafted pizza cutters, was present at the festival. A child throws a ball at a dunk tank hoping to douse the adult behind the bars. Two children participate in axe-throwing. People gathered to enjoy events, including a bounce house, at the festival.