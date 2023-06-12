Three members of the Wyndmere Fire Department, Wyndmere, North Dakota, were honored when the Richland County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, June 7 in Wahpeton.
Fire Chief Andy Thompson and firefighters Jeff Brosowske and Tom Brosowske all received meritorious service awards. The awards were given in recognition of the men’s actions following a March 26 train derailment outside Wyndmere.
“We had several people that stepped up, above and beyond what anybody would have expected,” Commissioner Terry Goerger said. “That’s the way things happen in our county.”
Awards were presented by Goerger, Richland County Communications/911 Director Jill Breuer and Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht. Each recognized its recipient’s extensive commitment to emergency management.
“This is in appreciation for your exception response, leadership, understanding and untiring effort during the train derailment response, mitigation and cleanup,” Goerger said. “It is given on behalf of the citizens of Richland County by the Richland County Commissioners, Richland County Emergency Management and Richland County Communications/911.”
Worth knowing
During his presentation, Lambrecht also thanked North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Agent Frank Mendez. The bureau and its agents were involved in carrying out a post-shooting search warrant and arrest Saturday, June 3 in Wahpeton.
The BCI’s jurisdiction includes what will now be known as the End of the Woods task force. Commissioners learned that the name change is meant to provide a better focus on the task force’s services as a whole. End of the Woods was previously known as Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA). It was commonly associated with drug-related crimes despite also being utilized in situations including homicides.
Save the date
The Richland County Highway Department’s shop in Hankinson, North Dakota, will host the commissioners’ Tuesday, Aug. 1 meeting. The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 1, followed by a 2-5 p.m. open house.
More than two years ago, on Jan. 18, 2021, the Hankinson shop caught fire. The Richland County Highway Department’s main building, it was declared a total loss along with the equipment it carried. Damaged items included five plows, a riding lawnmower, a semi tractor, three motor graders and a sign truck.
Highway Engineer Jesse Sedler gave an update on the current shop in Hankinson. Located at 610 Main Ave. N., it was constructed throughout 2022 and is nearly complete.
“After today, the shop should be 85-90% functional,” Sedler said Tuesday, June 6. “We’re able to use the full shop right now, but the main issue is getting the natural gas piped into the shop. Anything heat related, which we don’t need right now, is not operating. I would say that within the next couple of weeks, everything should be complete.”
The Richland County Highway Department also has shops in Colfax, North Dakota, and Wahpeton.
Did you know?
“We’ve had an increase in 911 hang ups, misdials and open lines,” Breuer said.
There were 265 such incidents in May 2023, up from the 74 incidents recorded in May 2022. Recent updates to android and iPhone models are making the incidents more common.
“If you hit your phone just right, it will dial 911,” Breuer said. “People put theirs in their pocket and it dials 911. The number of accidental calls have really gone up. Yesterday (Monday, June 5), when I was on, they had 11 total for the day.”
The public is reminded that Richland County Communications/911 staff are required to attempt at least one followup call in these situations.
“Our big question is, ‘Do you feel safe?’” Breuer said.
Information about preventing accidental calls is available on Richland County Communications/911’s Facebook page. The department is located in the Richland County Law Enforcement Center.
“Talk to your children about 911,” Breuer wrote. “Let them know when it is appropriate to call 911 and when it is not.”
The next Richland County Board of Commissioners meeting will be held at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 20 at the Richland County Courthouse in Wahpeton.