Wyndmere man faces charges including burglary

A Wyndmere, North Dakota, man is facing multiple charges including property theft and burglary in McLeod, North Dakota.
Marshall Karl Braaten, 59, made his initial appearance Monday, Feb. 1 before Richland County District Court. He faces a total of four charges related to a Jan. 7, 2021 incident in McLeod.
Braaten’s charges include theft of property valued between $10,000-$50,000 (a class B-level felony), burglary (a class C-level felony), unauthorized use of a vehicle (a class A-level misdemeanor) and duty upon striking highway fixtures or other property (an infraction-level offense).
Based on an investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Braaten is accused of allegedly knowingly taking, or exercising unauthorized control over, or making an unauthorized transfer of an interest in the property of another with the intent to deprive the owner thereof.
On Jan. 8, 2021, a McLeod resident called law enforcement to report a stolen vehicle from their residence. The vehicle was a white 2011 Ford F-350, court documents state. The victim also stated there was damage to a fence and that there was a heavily damaged red Ford Ranger parked partially on the roadway near the property.
A sheriff’s deputy determined that the Ford Ranger was registered to Braaten. According to court documents, a deputy went to Braaten’s residence and found the Ford F-350 parked in his driveway.
Braaten allegedly told the deputy that he had crashed the Ranger on the evening of Jan. 7 and it became stuck. Braaten also allegedly stated that he entered the victim’s property and attempted to take a Bobcat skid steer parked inside the victim’s shop.
“When the defendant attempted to remove the skid steer from (the) shop, the defendant caused more than $6,000 damage to the shop’s overhead door,” documents state. “The defendant also caused damage to ratchet straps and a tow strap belonging to (a farm).”
Braaten also allegedly stated that he took the Ford F-350 and tried to use it to pull the Ranger off the roadway.
“The defendant was unsuccessful in his attempt to pull his Ranger off the roadway so he drove (the) F-350 to the defendant’s residence,” documents state.
Braaten was not authorized to use or possess the skid steer or the F-350. He allegedly caused more than $4,000 in damage to the F-350 and $128.20 in damage to the skid steer’s lights, in addition to several thousands of dollars in property damage. Braaten was also not licensed, invited or privileged to enter the shop.
A deputy observed barbed wire wrapped around the F-350’s grill guard, documents state. Vehicle tracks in a ditch nearby indicated that Braaten had driven through the victim’s barbed wire fence and also caused damage to a power pole and electrical junction box.
Braaten is listed as representing himself, or acting “pro se.” An application for indigent defense services was denied, court records state. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
During Braaten’s initial appearance, not guilty pleas were entered for the two non-felony charges. No further court appearances have been scheduled as of Tuesday, Jan. 2.
The maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for an infraction is a $1,000 fine.
Braaten was not confined in the Richland County Jail as of Tuesday.
