Wyndmere woman gets deferred imposition for drug charges

A Wyndmere, North Dakota, woman received a deferred imposition of sentencing Monday, March 15 in Richland County District Court.
Melissa Marie Shivers, 46, faced three total charges: one class A felony-level charge of methamphetamine possession with the intent to deliver; one class A felony-level charge of marijuana possession with the intent to deliver; and one class A misdemeanor-level charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shivers entered amended guilty pleas to the three charges on March 15. She previously entered not guilty pleas to the charges on March 4, court records state.
Under Judge Bradley Cruff’s order, Shivers must participate in and successfully complete the Richland County Treatment Program, as well as supervised probation for two years. After the full probationary period is completed, the charges would be removed from Shivers’ record. A total of $1,025 in fees were also waived.
Based on investigations of the Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force, Daily News previously reported, both Shivers and Ernesto Hermicillo, 39, were accused in January 2021 of willfully possessing controlled substances with the intent to deliver within 300 feet of a school in Wyndmere.
A search of Shivers’ purse resulted in SEMCA agents seizing baggies containing a white crystal substance which was field tested and returned a presumptive positive for being methamphetamine, according to court documents. Agents also seized cellophane wrappers containing what was believed to be marijuana.
Methamphetamine is a Schedule II controlled substance. Marijuana is a Schedule I controlled substance. Possession of either with intent to deliver within 300 feet of a school is a class A-level felony, Daily News previously reported.
Public Defender Don Krassin represented Shivers. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represented the state of North Dakota.
Hermicillo, on March 4, entered a not guilty plea to the methamphetamine charge. In January, he entered a not guilty plea to alcohol-related driving under suspension, a class B misdemeanor-level charge. Hermicillo is represented by attorney Erica Chisholm. A felony dispositional conference is scheduled for April 26.
The maximum penalty for a class B misdemeanor is 30 days imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both, Daily News previously reported. The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class A felony is 20 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both.
