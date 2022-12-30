Three nonprofit organizations are the beneficiaries of $27,000 total from the Yaggie Family Charitable Fund. Grants to the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry, Three Rivers Crisis Center and Bois de Sioux Adventure Area were announced Thursday, Dec. 29.

Nearly seven years ago, in January 2016, the Yaggie Family Charitable Fund was established by Bob, Don, Richard and David Yaggie. The Dec. 29 event recognized the fund’s first honorees. Bob, Don and Richard Yaggie attended, along with Jeri Yaggie on behalf of her late husband.



Tags