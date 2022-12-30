Benefactors and beneficiaries gathered Thursday, Dec. 29, the day the first recipients of the Yaggie Family Charitable Fund were announced. Front, from left, Jeri Yaggie and Susan Rittenour, director of Three Rivers Crisis Center. Back, from left, Richard Yaggie, Scott Nicholson, Bois de Sioux Adventure Area, Diana Freese and Cheri Peterson, Richland Wilkin Food Pantry, Bob Yaggie, Sandy Thiele and Carin Kassa of the food pantry and Don Yaggie.
Benefactors and beneficiaries gathered Thursday, Dec. 29, the day the first recipients of the Yaggie Family Charitable Fund were announced. Front, from left, Jeri Yaggie and Susan Rittenour, director of Three Rivers Crisis Center. Back, from left, Richard Yaggie, Scott Nicholson, Bois de Sioux Adventure Area, Diana Freese and Cheri Peterson, Richland Wilkin Food Pantry, Bob Yaggie, Sandy Thiele and Carin Kassa of the food pantry and Don Yaggie.
Three nonprofit organizations are the beneficiaries of $27,000 total from the Yaggie Family Charitable Fund. Grants to the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry, Three Rivers Crisis Center and Bois de Sioux Adventure Area were announced Thursday, Dec. 29.
Nearly seven years ago, in January 2016, the Yaggie Family Charitable Fund was established by Bob, Don, Richard and David Yaggie. The Dec. 29 event recognized the fund’s first honorees. Bob, Don and Richard Yaggie attended, along with Jeri Yaggie on behalf of her late husband.
“The Yaggie family felt that many years of hard work and faith brought them blessings,” Jeri Yaggie said. “They wanted to share those, giving back to the community.”
Members of his family who started the fund felt so strongly about giving back to a community that had supported their family, Mike Yaggie said previously to Jana Berndt, Richland Wilkin Community Foundation. This was the family’s time to give back.
The Yaggie Family Charitable Fund was established for permanent existence, with support through grants made possible by the fund’s earnings.
“Our parents moved up here from Yankton, South Dakota,” Bob Yaggie said Thursday. “Their philosophy was that people helped them, and they helped back. They were always very involved in church, school and the community.”
Catherine and Leo Yaggie arrived in the Southern Red River Valley in 1935. They were parents of five boys and two girls, members of a family that endures and thrives in the region nearly 90 years later.
Leaders from the three supported nonprofits spoke about their missions and community outreach. Board members Sandy Thiele, Diana Freese, Cheri Peterson and Carin Kassa represented the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry. Three Rivers Crisis Center was represented by its director, Susan Rittenour. The Bois de Sioux Adventure Area was represented by Scott Nicholson. In addition to Berndt, Rick Steckler also represented the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation.
“I want to thank the Yaggies for what you’ve done in setting up a foundation,” Steckler said. “It’s quite a commitment for the community and a great example for other families and individuals in giving back to the community.”
The Richland Wilkin Food Pantry’s grant will be used for its expansion project. Board members and supporters say having everything including the pantry’s warehouse and the Backpack Program’s operations in one location will be especially beneficial.
Laurie Drewlow, also with the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry, was unable to attend Thursday’s event. Prior to it, she spoke with Berndt about the growing numbers of families needing food assistance and how the food pantry works to fulfill that basic yet strong need.
“Our focus has primarily been on victims, providing crisis intervention and counseling,” Rittenour said. “We have also found that as time goes on, victims have other needs.”
Three Rivers Crisis Center continues expanding its services with efforts like the “Primary Prevention” program, designed to teach youth about what a healthy relationship looks like. In 2023, the center will debut mobile advocacy services, affecting both the immediate Twin Towns Area and wider Southern Red River Valley.
Participants at the grants ceremony were impressed with the wide range of social improvements offered by the three benefiting organizations. The Bois de Sioux Adventure Area was recognized for how it can be supported as a free admission, year-round, unique destination.
“It’s not in Fargo. It’s here,” Berndt said.
Prior to the Adventure Area’s opening, there wasn’t an established mountain bike trail in town. Nicholson and fellow supporters soon received a lot of feedback, which they used to help shape the project into an acclaimed attraction.
“There’s 20 acres, so there’s room for quite a bit more,” Nicholson said. “It’s really good for mountain biking, but I’m finding it’s going to be even better for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. We’re really excited. We’re really just starting. We’ll build whatever the city and community wants us to.”