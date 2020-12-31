Year-end omnibus package includes broadband priorities

An omnibus bill that addressed broadband accessibility was signed into law on Dec. 28, 2020. The package garnered bipartisan support and legislation headed by U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who serves as the co-chair of the Senate Broadband Caucus.
The provisions include funding to support students with financial limitations in need of high-speed internet access — based off of Klobuchar’s Supporting Connectivity for Higher Education Students in Need Act — and funding to implement the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability Act, which aims to improve the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband availability maps, according to a release.
Access to high-speed internet is an issue that dominates conversation in rural Minnesota. Local legislators like Minnesota state Sen. Torrey Westrom (R-District 12) campaigned on the importance of rural broadband in 2020.
The topic of rural broadband also arose during Klobuchar’s call with rural Minnesota mayors, including Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson, in November. In the call, she said broadband differences from metro to rural Minnesota were a breeding ground for inequitable education amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In 2020, every family in America should have access to high-speed internet, regardless of their zip code,” Klobuchar said. “The pandemic has exposed how critical broadband is to staying connected to work, school, health care and more. These provisions will help bring us closer to ensuring all Americans have access to high speed internet by improving the broadband data collection process and connecting our college students with the greatest financial need to vital internet services.”
Klobuchar’s Supporting Connectivity for Higher Education Students in Need Act was first introduced in May 2020.
It includes funding to purchase routers, modems, Wi-Fi hotspots, tablets and laptops. Minority-serving institutes of higher education will receive $285 million funding, and must prioritize students who are eligible for the Pell Grant or the FCC’s Lifeline program. Connectivity funding is also allotted for minority-owned businesses near the institutions.
The Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability Act was signed into law in March 2020. The December omnibus package includes $65 million for funding to implement the act.
“Now that the Broadband DATA Act has been signed into law, we are one step closer to closing the digital divide,” Klobuchar said in March. “The law will improve the broadband data collection process to create more accurate maps so that we can bring high-speed internet to every family, regardless of their zip code.”
Klobuchar introduced another broadband bill, the Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act, in June 2020. The bill has not been passed in the U.S. House of Representatives or Senate as of Dec. 31, 2020.
