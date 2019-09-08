20 years celebrating Headwaters

The 20th annual Headwaters Day will take place at Welles Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 14. The Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce will begin their activities at 8 a.m. and the parade begins at 10 a.m.
Participants in the parade can line up at any time after 9 a.m. at the corner of Minnesota Avenue and 11th Street. The parade will head east on Minnesota Avenue.
Wristbands are $4 and children who are age five or younger get free admission. The wristband can be picked up at the Chamber office or Breckenridge City Hall.
Starting the day is a pancake and sausage breakfast in Welles Park. The Great Northern Caboose opens at 9 a.m. until noon. The 4-H Rummage Sale Fundraiser in the 4-H Exhibit Building will run at the same time.
Booths will be available to host a rummage sale and vendors can also set up.
The booths will be running 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and anybody interested in having one can visit the Headwaters Day Facebook page or by calling 218-643-4681 or 701-642-8744 for a vendor application form.
The Wahpeton 12U baseball team is selling taco-in-a-bag, root beer floats and bottled water. The begin at 11 a.m. and will continue until 2 p.m.
Entertainment for the children include bouncy houses from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and older attendees can participate in bingo from noon-2 p.m.
The Clays of Glory Shootout will be put on by the Head of the Red Gun and Archery Club at noon.
At 1 p.m. there will be a drawing of Colored Contest Winners at the Welles Memorial Park Pickup.
The picture to color can be picked up at the Chamber office or in the park during the event.
Cinema 6 will have a trio of free showings of “The Angry Birds 2” throughout the day. Showtimes are 12:10, 2:20 and 4:30 p.m.
The Breckenridge Public Library is having a used book sale from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the following day.
