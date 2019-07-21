A 414-mile stretch of highway runs the length of United States and straight through the heart of Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Highway 75, the “King of Trails,” has been around for over 100 years. It stretches from Winnipeg, Canada to Galveston, Texas a span of approximately 1,500 miles.
History
Neoma Laken, former Wilkin County historian, wrote about the “King of Trails” in an article from 2002. According to Laken, the “King of Trails” (KT) was born on July 12, 1917, in Kansas City, Kansas.
A document requesting a “legislative designation of Highway 75 as the “Historic King of Trails” outlines more of the history of the road and the King of Trails Association.
The King of Trails Association was formed in 1918 by communities up and down the length of the highway.
“The goal of the KT Association was to bring additional business to their towns,” the document reads.
The towns along the route had signs listing businesses which would help travelers such as places to eat, places to stay, as well as gas stations and garages for repairs.
“The early motorist required many services as cars were often in need of frequent repair, tires needed to be replaced or changed, often radiators would boil, or weather made the roads almost impassable,” the request states about the history of the highway.
Travel along the road used to not exceed 30 miles per hour according to the request, though now the section going through Wilkin County has a speed limit of 60 miles per hour.
However, in the old days the KT was not found exclusively on Highway 75, Laken wrote.
“It come from the north on what is now called Wilkin County 3, joined with Hwy. 75 near Brushvale, then traveled through Breckenridge,” she stated. “Going south of Breckenridge, it traversed what is now called Wikin County 9.”
This deviation is why there are black and yellow signs posted on both highways marking the “Original King of Trails.”
Laken’s document states that the roads became numbered in 1926 and the KT became number 6, and eventually Highway 75 when the United states named in a federal highway.
“So died the name ‘King of Trails,’” Laken wrote.
The name was later reestablished thanks to the efforts of the International Historic Highway 75 Coalition, she writes.
The road was more commonly travelled before the days of Interstate 29.
Mary Ann Conrad grew up in Breckenridge. She remembers the highway in its heyday before the interstate went in.
“We used to go to Iowa, Thanksgiving-time, my husband is from Iowa and we used to always have to take Highway 75 because there was not an interstate,” Conrad said. “That was a long time ago.”
In those days, the highway was a lot busier and the small towns were prospering. According to Conrad, that has changed.
There used to be many small businesses in these towns, she said. There were hardware stores, nurseries and clothing stores.
Information from Mick Myers, one of the original supporters of the King of Trails Scenic Byway and treasurer of the coalition, stated the building of the interstate system and especially I-29 cut traffic on the King of Trails “well over half.”
According to Conrad, the movement which became the coalition was started by Betty Popkes from Lake Benton, Minnesota.
The International Historic Highway 75 King of Trails Coalition was incorporated as a non-profit state corporation in July 2000, according to Laken. She writes that the goal of the organization was to increase economic development in the small towns along the Highway 75 corridor through tourism.
Their efforts resulted in the highway being designated the “King of Trails” in the 2001 Minnesota State Legislature.
Present day
Conrad explained that nowadays the coalition doesn’t meet anymore, as many of its members have passed away or retired.
Physical Development Director Annette Fiedler of the Southwest Regional Development Commission helped facilitate a meeting of the coalition in 2014. There were about 10 people present.
Fiedler explained that the movement has struggled since many of the coalition’s original members have passed away or retired. At the meeting, members of the coalition identified the need to revitalize and gain new membership in the organization.
According to Fiedler, the movement along the highway needs more of the communities to be involved with one another. Part of the issue is that the stretch of highway is so long, making it difficult for members to meet with one another. She believes that the movement needs someone to spearhead it and keep it moving forward.
“[It is] difficult with everybody’s jobs,” Fiedler said. “It’s almost like you don’t have a lot of volunteers to do things, and I think that’s [the lack of volunteers is] nationwide.”
