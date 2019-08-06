Activity filled the streets and attractions of Abercrombie, North Dakota, between Friday, Aug. 2-Sunday, Aug. 4.
The northern Richland County city hosted its annual Aber Days festival. It included everything from the eighth annual rodeo to demonstrations at Fort Abercrombie Historic Site and the parade through downtown Abercrombie.
Fans filled the stands at the rodeo site, located across from Fort Abercrombie. They cheered on the horsemen and horsewomen demonstrating their skills, groaning when a rider fell or failed to complete a stunt. Proceeds benefited fire and rescue operations in Abercrombie.
The Bar S Rodeo Company, based out of Englevale, North Dakota, entertained the crowd. Bar S puts on rodeos throughout the Red River Valley and is scheduled to appear in Milnor, North Dakota, on Saturday, Aug. 10.
Hours before the rodeo, Bob Welch and his son Jack, 8, “drove” a covered wagon down Broadway, Abercrombie. Residents of Vermillion, South Dakota, the duo added old fashioned flair to Fort Abercrombie’s float.
Law enforcement from North Dakota and Minnesota participated in the parade. Fire engines and ambulances from Abercrombie, Dwight, Christine and Colfax, North Dakota, traveled the parade route. They were joined by fire engines from Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Youth of all ages rode in vehicles and greeted spectators. They included contestants in the Little Miss/Mr. Pageant and members of the Colts, Richland 44 High Schools’ girls basketball team. Athletes also included members of the Southern Valley Figure Skating Club.
Two of Richland County’s political leaders rode in the parade. Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-District 25, was soon followed by Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25.
Unique automobiles, often a parade favorite, were included in the Abercrombie event. A 1924 Model T Ford owned by Leslie Johnson of Wolverton, Minnesota, drove down Broadway. Earlier, spectators checked out sporty vehicles like a Chevy Camaro and a Pontiac Catalina.
Following the rodeo, country rock band Silverado headlined the annual street dance in downtown Abercrombie.
Between Saturday and Sunday, Fort Abercrombie Historic Site had events to entertain residents and visitors. They included the tin plate photography booth, blacksmith and tinsmith demonstrations, examples of Civil War drills and more.
For Abercrombie’s summer hours continue through Monday, Sept. 2. The site is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
More Aber Day photos are available at www.wahpetondailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.