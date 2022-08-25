‘You are playing music and that’s what makes you cool’

Jeffrey A. Meyer has no regrets. The singer-songwriter-musician, who grew up in the Twin Towns Area, spent more than a month competing in the national Opening Act competition.
Meyer was eliminated from Opening Act after a round of wildcard voting that concluded Sunday, Aug. 21. The remaining contestants are seeking to be part of Audacy’s “We Can Survive” concert for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. It will take place sometime this fall at the Hollywood Bowl.
While it is difficult to top all the excitement surrounding Opening Act, the now California-based Meyer said the experience has given him a great launchpad.
“I plan on doing just that,” Meyer said. “I have my eyes zoomed in on the central coast as I’m continuing to promote my debut album ‘Wilder Times.’ I’m excited to start working with many premier venues up and down the coast.”
Playing the Golden State Theatre, downtown Monterey, California, is a dream that does not seem so far out of reach anymore for Meyer. He is excited about one of the state’s oldest and most prestigious venues and feels confident about passing through those doors.
Meyer is even more excited about some upcoming North Dakota concerts. Those performances are in the planning stages, he said.
“I’m hoping to be back home playing by the tail end of 2022. I need to come home and play for the amazing folks that gave me this launch,” Meyer said.
While he waits for his return visit, Meyer is promoting his new music video, “Easy With You.” Calling the experience a lot of fun, Meyer said he plans to do another music video with musician Joey Kuntz. The two men’s musical history includes the regional band The Fillers, which started in Fargo. It is all part of a journey that will continue past Opening Act.
“There is not a big enough thanks that I could ever give to so many people, but I will try,” Meyer said. “Thank you to everyone that fought alongside me during my quest to win this competition and play the Hollywood Bowl. Even though I did not win, this competition was nothing but a massive success. We blew it up.”
Meyer’s career is on a completely different level now, he said. He has “everyone back home” to thank for his fortune.
“I feel blessed to have received such a magnitude of support that my North Dakota friends and family gave me. From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Meyer said.
The past year has been one continuous collection of “Wilder Times” for Meyer. His time as an Opening Act contestant concluded with “one of the most challenging, thrilling and emotional experiences of my life.”
“I will never forget the full band livestream show we did as we watched the countdown,” Meyer said. “With everyone's heroic push and seconds remaining on the clock, we snuck into first place only to slip back into second within a fraction of a moment before the clock hit 0. The excitement was on an entirely different level for those short few seconds.”
Official results would be announced on the morning of Monday, Aug. 22. Everyone was feeling hopeful, Meyer said.
“We saw that first place and knew it wasn’t over until it was over. When I went home that night, I had felt an emotion that I had never felt before. Knowing that I had put everything I had into this without leaving an ounce on the table came a sense of satisfaction that reached all the way to my core. I was content with whatever the official results would be and I was able to breathe with a sense of relief,” Meyer said.
That feeling of peace was part of “a truly powerful moment that will live on with me for the rest of my life,” Meyer said.
Less than a week ago, North Dakota students went back to school. Meyer encourages young musicians, singers and songwriters to have fun.
“Find some friends and make some noise,” he said. “When you're young, it doesn't matter what you sound like. What matters is that you are doing it. You will only get better.”
By Meyer’s own admission, he was a terrible musician in high school. He could not tune a guitar or sing. Still, he recorded, released his music and played shows — all while having a blast doing so.
“It’s all about having fun. It doesn't matter if you are learning your first chord or you can rip the ‘Free Bird’ solo. You are playing music and that’s what makes you cool,” Meyer said.
Meyer and his band, JAM W/The Fam, had such a fun time playing a livestream show during Opening Act, they plan on doing many more.
“To hear about any of my upcoming livestream shows or any of the latest news going on with my career you can easily follow me online,” Meyer said. “Simply go to my website, jeffreyjammeyer.com, or follow me on Facebook or Instagram @jeffreyjammeyer. North Dakota, I can’t wait to see you.”
Editor’s Note: The upcoming fall edition of Southern Valley Living magazine features more with Jeffrey Meyer. We look at how he got started in music, his memories of the Twin Towns Area and his life in California. Don’t miss it!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.