‘You are playing music and that’s what makes you cool’

Jeffrey A. Meyer, originally from the Twin Towns Area, is excited about some upcoming North Dakota concerts. Those performances are in the planning stages, he said. 'I’m hoping to be back home playing by the tail end of 2022. I need to come home and play for the amazing folks that gave me this launch.'

Jeffrey A. Meyer has no regrets. The singer-songwriter-musician, who grew up in the Twin Towns Area, spent more than a month competing in the national Opening Act competition.

Meyer was eliminated from Opening Act after a round of wildcard voting that concluded Sunday, Aug. 21. The remaining contestants are seeking to be part of Audacy’s “We Can Survive” concert for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. It will take place sometime this fall at the Hollywood Bowl.

The past year has been one continuous collection of 'Wilder Times' for Jeffrey A. Meyer. His time as an Opening Act contestant concluded with 'one of the most challenging, thrilling and emotional experiences of my life.'


