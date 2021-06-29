You can have a safe and happy Fourth of July

Editor’s Note: With the Fourth of July less than a week away, Daily News is turning its focus on fireworks. We first captured the scene at local markets. Now, we’re explaining how to have a safe Independence Day.
Should I have my own fireworks for the Fourth of July? What are my responsibilities? Do I know who I’m buying from? Are there alternatives?
Twin Towns Area residents and visitors, like all members of the general public, are encouraged to consider these questions when planning for Independence Day. As a public service, Daily News shares information to allow for a safe, happy Sunday, July 4.
If you chose to use legal fireworks
“Summer is synonymous with barbecues, parades and fireworks,” the National Safety Council (NSC) states. “(We advise) everyone to enjoy fireworks at public displays conducted by professionals, and not to use any fireworks at home.”
At the same time, NSC acknowledges that fireworks are legal to purchase and use in locations including the Twin Towns Area. They ask consumers to follow several guidelines.
“Never allow young children to handle fireworks,” NSC states. “Older children should use them only under close adult supervision.”
Fireworks should not be used by people who are impaired by drugs or alcohol, NSC continued. Anyone who uses fireworks or is standing nearby is asked to wear protective eyewear.
“Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands. Never light them indoors. Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material,” NSC states.
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) also encourages attendance at public fireworks displays rather than individuals using fireworks on their own.
“In 2020, an estimated 15,600 people were seen for fireworks-related injuries at hospital emergency departments, according to data collected by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. This was the highest estimate seen in more than 15 years,” NFPA reported.
NSC advises that fireworks never be pointed or thrown at another person. They should only be lit one at a time, with safe distances being maintained after lighting.
“Never ignite devices in a container. Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks,” NSC states.
Water should always be kept on hand. Spent and unused fireworks can be soaked for a few hours before being discarded. A bucket of water can also fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off, or in the event of a fire.
“Consider using safer alternatives (for sparklers), such as glow sticks, confetti poppers or colored streamers,” NSC states.
Local information
Fireworks use may occur within Wahpeton’s city limits between the hours of 9 a.m.-11 p.m. from now through Monday, July 5. Fireworks may be sold within the city limits between 8 a.m.-11 p.m. through July 5.
Unless accompanied by an adult, an individual must be 14 years old to purchase and use fireworks in Wahpeton. Juveniles under age 14 are also prohibited from having in fireworks in his or her possession unless under the supervision of an adult.
There are five licensed fireworks sellers within Wahpeton’s limits. In alphabetical order, they are Jerry’s Fireworks, Jim Sturdevant, Little Unny’s Fireworks, Star Fireworks and Wahpeton FFA. Some fireworks sellers, including Sturdevant (for Wahpeton-Breckenridge Football) and FFA, have their markets open as a fundraiser.
Don’t forget
Residents and visitors who would rather leave the pyrotechnics to the professionals can come to John Randall Field in Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton.
A fireworks spectacular put on by Little Unny’s will follow the 8 p.m. Border Battle baseball game on Sunday, July 4.
More recommendations from the National Safety Council and National Fire Protection Association are available at their websites.
Look to Daily News for Fourth of July and summer activities coverage.
