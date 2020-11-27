Minot, North Dakota, resident and enrolled member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Tawny Trottier Cale was a late bloomer when it came to both beading and discovering her rich culture and heritage as an indigenous woman.
Cale had a non-traditional childhood, she said. Her parents were both part of the Spirit Lake Nation, and her father shared ties to the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa. The family attended pow wows when Cale was a young child, but when her grandmother died, the family stopped going.
When Cale and her now-husband Tyrel Cale were in college, he had an extra-credit assignment for his Native American Studies class to attend a pow wow. The couple went that weekend, and Cale said it was a formative moment.
“Grand Entry started and I just started crying and I had all these memories come back from when I was little, of my family and of being at the pow wow, and I just decided at that point that I really want to be involved in this again,” Cale said. “I want to find that part of my heritage. I need to find it.”
At the pow wow, Cale was attracted to the intricate bead works being sold by vendors. Beautiful but expensive, Cale left without one, but the seed was planted, she said. Several years passed. She married Tyrel Cale, the couple began having children and Cale said she felt that same yearning she had felt at the pow wow to find her heritage so she could share it with her two sons and two daughters.
Cale began searching for an indigenous woman who could teach her how to bead. Her search led her to Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa member Denise Lajimodiere, a celebrated poet, artist, historian, educator and author. Lajimodiere took Cale under her wing, teaching her the basics of beading and counseling her on the proper places to buy materials.
“Denise gave me that foundation to build off of,” Cale said. “I’ve been able to make pieces for myself, for my children … earrings and necklaces and lanyards. I’ve been able to create lots of pieces along the way.”
Cale began teaching two of her sisters, Tarah and Tashal, how to bead. They, too, built off of Cale’s foundational teachings and began learning on their own, resulting in an array of unique styles. The sisters began a business, Sister Beads, to share their works with the world.
“They say that every bead is a prayer, so as you’re putting them together, you’re supposed to be meditating on something,” Cale said. “You’re supposed to be, ‘in a good way,’ is what we say. And it’s definitely a good indicator as to whether or not you are in a good way because, if you are not, it doesn’t go well.”
There are days Cale can tell she is not in the right mindset to bead, she said. Other days she can bead for six hours straight. Whatever her mood during a project, Cale said her favorite part of the process is always the end result. It’s satisfying to finish a piece and see it worn and valued.
One of her favorite pieces she made was a family crest because it was so impactful for the recipient, Cale said. She is also beginning a personally meaningful project: crafting a tie for her cousin’s wedding. Her cousin was very close with his mother, who died eight years ago, so Cale is including aspects that reflect her and the family’s heritage.
“I’m really looking forward to that. I hope he cries,” Cale joked.
This year, Cale took on her largest challenge yet, assembling and distributing 1,050 earring beading kits to regional libraries. The first batch of libraries wanted 550 kits.
Cale said she and her husband put together each bag by hand, doing the math on how many beads of each color needed to go in the kit, then painstakingly counting every tiny bead. Before sending the first batch of completed kits out, she made a video detailing each step of the assembly process. When she had finished assembling one earring for the video, her husband asked where the rest of the beads were for the second earring.
“Turns out, my math was wrong and I only had enough beads in each packet for one earring. I laid down on the floor for a while, and then I got up and went back to counting beads because I wasn’t done yet,” Cale laughed.
The pair went back to work, spending hours counting more beads for all 550 of the kits, she said. They started assembling packets in mid-September, and their original goal was to have them available for Indigenous People’s Day in October.
In 2008, Minnesota voters passed the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, an amendment to the constitution which dedicates money for the state’s Outdoor Heritage, Clean Water, Parks and Trails and Arts and Cultural Heritage. Minnesota’s libraries receive funding to provide services, said Breckenridge Public Library Associate Erin Gunderson.
In 2020, the Breckenridge Public Library wanted to focus on equity, Gunderson said. The Lake Agassiz Regional Library system, which includes Breckenridge Public Library, heard about Cale’s beading kits through the first library system.
“We wanted to look at who’s in our community and how we can make sure they feel seen in our libraries,” Gunderson said.
When the Lake Agassiz Regional Library system asked Cale for 500 kits, she originally told them no. When they asked her a second time, Cale caved, and began the arduous task of assembling half a thousand more kits.
Despite the massive scale of the project, Cale was happy to share a piece of her culture with the area.
“The opportunity to bring my voice so that others can see more indigenous leaders is kind of my driving point … Representation matters. You can’t be what you can’t see,” Cale said.
Cale said it’s important for people to support authentic indigenous artists. There are thousands of products available in stores that “look Native” but are made by non-Native people, like dream catchers, blankets, jewelry and clothing. Someone can buy a $2.99 pair of fringe earrings from Walmart, or they can choose to support a local artist whose work is significant to their culture.
“I want people to enjoy what I made them, and I hope it makes them feel pretty or empowered,” Cale said. “Because my grandparents didn’t get to be proud of who they are. They were part of the boarding school era … they went out of their way to not teach their culture or their ways to my parents. So now I’m living in a time where I get to be proud, and I’m going to be. And I want other people to be able to experience that as well.”
