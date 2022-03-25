“They cannot win this war,” Bohdan Domnich said Thursday, March 24 about Russia. “They cannot capture the cities. They cannot make slaves out of Ukrainians.”
Domnich, Iryna Bon and Yehor Polunin, three Ukrainians who are North Dakota State University students, presented Thursday in Fargo on the first month of the Russian-Ukrainian war. In some cases, the photos and footage the trio shared came directly from their loved ones overseas.
Images included the Donetsk Regional Drama Theatre in Mariupol, Ukraine, believed to have housed 1,300 civilians before it was bombed on March 16. Reports as of Friday, March 25 say 300 people died in the attack.
“You can see how this city (Mariupol) looks now. It’s vanished from the earth,” Polunin said.
Friday brought positive news from the Pentagon. Russia has lost full control of Kherson, the New York Times reported. Kherson was the first major Ukrainian city captured by Russian forces.
“Any Ukrainian success in taking back Kherson would be a huge blow to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s war effort, making it harder for Russia to follow through on any plans to seize control of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast and the southern port of Odessa, American defense officials said,” the Times reported.
Also on Friday, Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy, first deputy chief of Russia’s General Staff, said the “first stage of the operation” has been completed. While Rudskoy said Ukraine’s armed forces have seen their combat potential “significantly reduced,” CNN gave a broader perspective.
“Russia’s advances appear to have stalled around major Ukrainian cities such as Kyiv and Kharkiv. Russia has also failed to achieve air superiority in Ukraine and has suffered heavy losses of personnel since the start of the invasion,” the network reported Friday.
Earlier in week, 73 U.S. legislators including Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, DFL-Minn., Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn., and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., urged the administration of President Joe Biden to immediately act on behalf of Ukrainian children.
“The lawmakers specifically called on the Biden administration to identify the approximately 300 Ukrainian children waiting to join American adoptive or host families and work with the Ukrainian government to find a way forward to allow children with in-process adoptions to travel to stay with host families in the United States instead of requiring these children to remain in other locations for displaced persons in Europe or in Ukraine,” Klobuchar’s office stated Tuesday, March 22.
Ukrainians’ lives have changed in the past month, Bon said Thursday.
“You feel hurt. What you see is devastating. You can’t feel the full power of the pain,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.