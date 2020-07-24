It’s been nearly two months since Rich Pehl, Wahpeton, lost his senses of smell and taste.
Pehl, 58, is one of the 66 people from Richland County, North Dakota who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of Friday, July 24. Although he’s one of the 51 local residents to date who are considered recovered from the disease, some aspects of everyday life have not yet returned.
“I would say I have 70 percent of my strength back,” Pehl said. “I tire easily.”
Pehl experiences a taste he described as similar to a mouthful of copper pennies. When he was discharged from Essentia Health, Fargo, he was prescribed vitamins C and D3, as well as zinc, all considered beneficial to immune systems.
Humidity has always been bad for Rich Pehl due to allergies, wife Dawn Pehl said, but since his COVID-19 experience, it’s been worse. It’s one component of a bigger picture of learning, uncertainty and waiting to see what’s next.
“We both have family who live relatively close,” Dawn Pehl, 58, said. “There is that sense of the unknown. Do you dare have contact with them? His mother’s still alive and my parents are still alive, but because of their age, there’s a lot to consider. Is that wrong or is that right? It’s the same with siblings and friends, because you just don’t know.”
Both Rich and Dawn Pehl had each been tested twice for COVID-19 when they spoke to Daily News. While both of her tests were negative, he not only tested positively, but was hospitalized.
The Pehls’ COVID-19 story involves everyday behavior, close contact and other normal occurrences impacted by the circumstances of a non-discriminating pandemic. It began on May 22, 2020, when one of Rich Pehl’s close contacts and their spouse went out to eat in Fargo.
“How many of us, when things opened up, didn’t want to do that?” Dawn Pehl asked. “It’s part of everyday life.”
Shortly after, on June 1, the restaurant announced it was closed due to employees testing positively for COVID-19. On June 4, Rich Pehl’s close contact thought they were coming down with a sore throat or a cold, then began running a fever. After being tested for COVID-19 on June 5, the individual was diagnosed on June 8.
A few days later, on June 11, Rich Pehl started exhibiting symptoms.
“I started having a slight fever, chills — those kind of chills where you’re just cold for a while — a cough. I’ve had a cough due to allergies, but this was significantly worse,” he said.
On Friday, June 12, Rich Pehl received a COVID-19 test, his second to date, as part of a mass testing event at the Fargodome. To date, he’s received both the nasal swab and saliva-based tests.
“The first one was up the nose,” Pehl said. “The throat one is a lot better.”
Beginning Saturday, July 13, Rich Pehl ran a fever. It would not go down until Wednesday, June 17. On Sunday, June 14, he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
“You keep thinking, ‘Okay, it’s not going to get so bad that you have to do anything else,’” Dawn Pehl said.
By Monday, June 15, Rich Pehl was struggling to even speak a few words. When he would try forming a sentence, the Pehls said, his coughing would intensify.
A virtual appointment was scheduled with Essentia Health, Wahpeton, but it was soon recommended that Rich Pehl receive emergency room care in Fargo. The care was imperative, the Pehls were told.
Because Rich Pehl was exhibiting symptoms, he and not Dawn was allowed to enter the hospital. For approximately five hours, from 1-6 p.m., she waited.
“I was told he probably could go home, but chances are, based on his symptoms, he’ll be back,” Dawn Pehl said. “We decided the best course would be for him to be admitted.”
Now in quarantine, Dawn Pehl couldn’t come to see Rich. She drove back to Wahpeton alone and couldn’t have anyone sit with her at home.
“I tried to have one primary contact with Rich’s family and one with mine,” Pehl recalled. “It did get to be too much. I was also trying to work from home and trying to get information from the hospital, which was difficult as well.”
Rich Pehl’s difficulty speaking created a further complication. Dawn Pehl requested the hospital contact her with new information. The initial conversation was disheartening, she said.
“‘You know, he has tested positively,’” Pehl recalled. “I said, ‘I know that. What are you doing for him? What are his symptoms?’ ‘Well, can’t he contact you?’ ‘Have you had a conversation with him? Do you see how difficult that is? Don’t you think he needs to have someone communicating with someone outside the hospital who’s concerned about him?’”
Communication improved somewhat, but a bigger help came with Rich Pehl’s treatment. On Tuesday, June 16, he began receiving Remdesivir, a trial drug.
Based upon a patient’s severity, he or she can receive Remdesivir by IV once a day for either five, seven or 10 days. Rich Pehl, who received the drug for five days, began showing signs of improvement on Thursday, June 18. If it hadn’t been effective, he was approved to undergo convalescent plasma therapy, similar to a blood transfusion with the donor being a person who’s recovered from COVID-19.
“There’s high risks with that,” Dawn Pehl said. “It’s not always successful. I’m just glad and thankful that if Rich was going to contract COVID-19, it happened as late as June and not in March.”
While in the hospital, Rich Pehl was on oxygen, but not a ventilator. He speaks positively of the care he received from nurses. For several days, he was not allowed to walk independently and during his hospitalization, he never left his hospital room.
“It gets you to wonder if you’re ever going to get out of it,” Rich Pehl said.
“That was my biggest thing,” Dawn Pehl said. “The last I saw him was walking into the ER.”
“It was the not knowing if it was going to get worse,” Rich Pehl said.
Married for 32 years, the Pehls have roots in the Southern Red River Valley. He’s from Breckenridge, Minnesota and she’s from Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Childless, the Pehls have been longtime host parents for exchange students.
The Pehls’ friends, family and neighbors showed compassion once they learned of Rich Pehl’s diagnosis and hospitalization.
“‘What can we do?’ ‘What can we bring?’ ‘What do you need?’” Dawn Pehl recalled. “I had stocked up before and once he was hospitalized, it becomes how much does one person need. But I had taken up all those offers, I could have had food for a year. That speaks volumes for a small community.”
The Pehls previously lived in Farmington, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota. Wahpeton-Breckenridge has a sense of community, concern and care that just wasn’t there in the city, Dawn Pehl said.
Rich and Dawn Pehl also exhibited their compassion. Rich was the youngest of three close individuals who were diagnosed with COVID-19. He ended up getting it the worst, despite one of those contacts being nearly 20 years older. The two other individuals also have spouses who were diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Knowing (who) had come in contact, my initial concern was for the older ones,” Dawn Pehl said.
Dawn Pehl still can’t explain why she was the only one of the six individuals who wasn’t diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Rich was discharged on Sunday afternoon, June 21,” she said. “He was still considered contagious and based upon the health department, he was contagious until June 23.”
Dawn Pehl’s first quarantine began Sunday, June 14, but she had to start the process over again on Wednesday, June 24. Her last day of quarantine, the 24th total, was Tuesday, July 7.
Rich Pehl’s quarantine lasted from Monday, June 8 through Tuesday, June 23, 16 days total.
“There’s no guarantee that he couldn’t catch it again,” Dawn Pehl said. “We also don’t know that if Rich comes in contact with someone who is positive, if he gets it again, would it be worse than the first time? Would it not be worse? There’s so much uncertainty.”
While Rich Pehl has returned to work, Dawn Pehl was continuing to work from home. She’s been adjusting to new feelings since the COVID-19 experience.
“The week Rich was in the hospital — I know it was just me feeling this — I wondered how people would look at me,” Pehl said. “Would they think we’re ‘dirty’?”
Since the quarantine was lifted and people have learned about the Pehls’ situation, Dawn Pehl said, there have been people who’ve almost reflexively taken two steps back from them after learning.
“I know it’s a subconscious thing, but would I have done that if the situation was reversed?” she asked.
When the COVID-19 pandemic reached North Dakota and Minnesota, Dawn Pehl said she had many questions. She wasn’t sure how much of an impact it would have and wondered, “Do you really have to destroy the economy to prevent this?”
Since then, the Pehls continue to make adjustments. While they don’t have problems with wearing masks if a business or other facility requires it, they also believe social distancing is important.
Additionally, the Pehls are keeping up on information about COVID-19. The disease has to be taken seriously, they said. At the same time, they acknowledge that the pandemic can be unpredictable.
“You’re in there, thinking you’re going to be safe and though no fault of your own, or even potentially someone else’s, it happens,” Dawn Pehl said. “You just don’t know. I can’t explain why I never got it.”
“Yet,” Rich Pehl said.
