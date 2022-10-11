The North Dakota State College of Science Diversity and Equity Team tabled a booth for National Coming Out Day. From left: Student Success Specialist Rhys Rasanen-Fryar, Student Senate President Amanda Edwards, Diversity and Equity Co-Chairs Bethany Mauch and Carin Nielsen and Accessibility Coordinator Mindi Bessler.
A large sign hung on the wall describing different sexualities and gender identifications. Each flag represents a different community within the entire LGBTQ+ community. According to Mauch, the lesbian flag has been updated since the poster was made, so the flag displayed is not correct.
Since 1988, National Coming Out Day has been celebrated in remembrance of the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights. Since then, advocates consider the day to be a launching point for celebrating those who have had the courage to come out as part of the LGBTQ+ community.
In honor of National Coming Out Day, the North Dakota State College of Science Diversity and Equity Team tabled a booth in the Hektner Student Center. Student Senate President Amanda Edwards and Diversity and Equity Team co-chairs Bethany Mauch and Carin Nielsen worked the booth, handing out free stickers, candy and information to interested students.
The group all shared gratitude for being able to bring a level of LGBTQ+ visibility to campus and show LGBTQ+ students that they’re welcomed and they’re loved. Mauch shared that shortly after the booth was set up, a student came up and thanked them for having this booth set up.
The Diversity and Equity Team hasn’t been able to hold National Coming Out Day events in the past couple years due to COVID-19, so they’re ecstatic to finally get out again.
Mauch said turnout this year was great and that she was excited that they were able to be this visible for students on campus. Her and other Safe Zone Allies have undergone training in order to make sure they can adequately assist students of all backgrounds.
These employees who have undergone Safe Zone training can be identified by their t-shirts with rainbow logos on them. These employees are dedicated to being an ally for students who identify as LGBTQ+.
