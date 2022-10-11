Since 1988, National Coming Out Day has been celebrated in remembrance of the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights. Since then, advocates consider the day to be a launching point for celebrating those who have had the courage to come out as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

In honor of National Coming Out Day, the North Dakota State College of Science Diversity and Equity Team tabled a booth in the Hektner Student Center. Student Senate President Amanda Edwards and Diversity and Equity Team co-chairs Bethany Mauch and Carin Nielsen worked the booth, handing out free stickers, candy and information to interested students.



