‘You really are the majority here’

Is “everybody doing it” when it comes to youth and electronic vapor, marijuana or more? According to a recent survey of teenagers attending Wahpeton Public Schools, “everybody” appears to be the minority, not the majority.
Members of the Project YES (Youth Empowered for Success) Coalition reviewed survey results Thursday, July 22. Under contract with the Richland County Health Department, North Dakota, the Wyoming Survey & Analysis Center (WYSAC), University of Wyoming, conducted surveys in 2019 and 2021 of youth in grades 6, 8, 10 and 12.
“A total of 321 surveys were completed,” WYSAC stated. “Of those surveys, WYSAC included 311 for analysis, based on valid grade responses. Based on enrollment numbers from the North Dakota Department of Education, this is a response rate of 88 percent.”
Participants were asked questions on topics including how often in the last 30 days they drank alcohol, smoked marijuana, smoked cigarettes, missed prescription drugs and used electronic vapor products. They were also asked how much risk comes from trying anywhere from five or more drinks of an alcoholic beverage once or twice a week to any use of an electronic vapor product.
Sixty-six percent of participating 12th graders reported not using electronic vaping products, while 34 percent reported using them for one or more days out of the 30 days before being questioned. The margins were wider among younger survey participants. For example, ninety-seven percent of participating sixth graders reported not using a vaping product.
Fifty-four percent of 12th graders reported they thought people have a moderate to great risk of harming themselves, whether physically or in other ways, by using an electronic vapor product. Forty-six percent of 12th graders reported they thought there was either no risk or a slight risk in using the products.
Perceptions of risks when using marijuana revealed differences in attitudes by ages. For example, sixty-two percent of 12th graders reported they thought there was either no risk or a slight risk in trying marijuana once or twice a week. That is compared to the 83 percent of sixth graders who reported they thought there was moderate to great risk in trying marijuana once or twice a week.
Survey participants were asked where they were able to receive substances such as alcohol. These results were divided between middle school and high school participants, as well as between female and male participants.
Thirty-nine percent of participating high schoolers said they drank alcohol at their homes at any time during the 12 months prior to being surveyed. That is compared to five percent of participating middle school students who said they drank alcohol at their homes in the same 12-month period. Twenty-four percent of all female participants reported drinking alcohol at home within the 12-month period, compared to 20 percent of all male participants.
A majority of participants reported they have never used an electronic vapor product. This included approximately 90 percent of responding middle schoolers and approximately 60 percent of responding high schoolers.
Locations where high schoolers used electronic vaping products varied. Thirty percent of respondents said they did so in a car. Twenty-seven percent said they did so at a friend’s home, compared to 25 percent in their own homes. Nine percent said they did so at school. Participants were able to select more than one option.
Coalition members discussed conducting focus group interviews for more insight on survey results. Members also shared enthusiasm for continuing current messaging and efforts.
“Sixty-five percent of kids are reporting never having drank — I think that is the message that we need to continue to stress to kids,” Wahpeton High School Principal Ned Clooten said. “(The same goes with) vaping and marijuana. We need to give those kids that are choosing to say no the support, to say ‘You really are the majority here.’”
Wahpeton Public Schools, among other districts in North Dakota, will begin the 2021-2022 education year on Aug. 25, 2021.
