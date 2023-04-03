'You Thought of Us’ successful at St. John’s

“You Thought of Us,” the 2023 Easter Cantata, had two well-attended performances Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton.
The approximately one-hour musical was the first of its kind in the Twin Towns Area since 2019. Recent years included cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and 2022 being a time of restructuring.
“It’s a good start for Holy Week,” said Linda Klindt, the cantata’s director. “It’s a good, strong start for Holy Week, and I hope everybody takes that into consideration. This is the biggest week of the Christian faith. That’s why we’re here, to celebrate that.”
“You Thought of Us” included uptempo performances of timeless hymns including “Our Great Savior,” “The Day He Wore My Crown,” “Christ the Lord Is Risen Today” and “People Need the Lord (There’s Room at the Cross for You).” The event was intended to provide “a compelling look at Jesus, not just as our Savior, but also as our friend.”
“You’ll see not only the sacrifice Jesus made, but you will get a deeper look into the heart of Jesus, a ‘Friend of a Wounded Heart,’” according to the “You Thought of Us” program.
A 1:30 p.m. Sunday concert was preceded by a 7:30 p.m. Saturday concert. Daily News attended the Sunday event, which included opening remarks from the Rev. Dale Lagodinski, St. John’s priest.
“Loving father, we thank you for the gift of your merciful son,” Lagodinski said. “By taking on our flesh, serving and suffering and saving us, it gives us great hope in eternal life. For he has led us in prayer.”
Nearly two dozen singers appeared before the St. John’s audience. They included, in alphabetical order by first name, Amy Frauenberg (also a soloist), Ann Brandenburger (also a narrator), Carmen Paquin (also a soloist), Denise Jelinek (also a narrator), Emily Jirak, Greg Heitkamp (also a narrator), Jane Priebe, Jay Erickson, Jennifer Tischer (also a soloist), Kathy Anderson, Katie Erickson, Katie Rauber, Kitty Hansen, Kris Klindt, Linda Bartnick, Linda Klindt, LuAnna Lund, Mary Island, Pat Keaveny, Peggy Torrence, Tiana Bohn and Tom Helland.
“This isn’t possible for us to even do without that lady standing there up front who directs,” Heitkamp said about Klindt.
Several “You Thought of Us” performers have had extensive cantata experience. Heitkamp estimated that he and Linda Klindt had been singing together for at least 23 years. Anderson, meanwhile, has been a choir member for approximately 40 years.
“We have one that has been at every Easter Cantata since we started in 1984,” Klindt said. “We have some who are brand new for the first time this year. It’s awesome. We’ve had little kids, we’ve had great-grandparents. We’ve had numerous different generations. It’s been wonderful, it really has.”
Klindt began directing in 2004, assuming her near-annual responsibilities in 2006.
“We actually started rehearsals on this in 2020. We were about halfway through with our rehearsals and then we couldn’t continue,” she recalled.
Audience membered learned of the Easter Cantata “starting anew (with hopes) to continue for many years to come.” One of Klindt’s big thrills was seeing former choir members in the audience.
“There were some that had sung this back in 2008 when we first sang it. One said, ‘Yup. I know all the words. I could have sang along with you.’ But she’s since moved out of town. That happens,” Klindt said.
“You Thought of Us” was held with a thoughtful attitude towards the Twin Towns Area. Free will donations were accepted, with the immediate purpose of continuing a musical ministry and the goal of having enough overflow profit to aid the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry.
“Thank you to St. John’s Catholic Church and staff for generously lending us their space for rehearsals and performances,” the “You Thought of Us” program stated. “Thank you to current and previous year’s choir members who stepped up to the plate in this year of restructuring.”
Whether it was words of encouragement, assistance in creating posters and programs, providing usher duties, providing and managing equipment or establishing financial contacts for the continuation of the Easter Cantata, it was appreciated.
Choir members were also thanked for their perseverance and diligent rehearsing at home and in rehearsal spaces amid challenging weather.
“Mostly, thank you to you, the community members, who so faithfully attend and support our community concerts both at Easter and Christmas. It is greatly appreciated,” the program stated.
Easter will be observed worldwide Sunday, April 9.