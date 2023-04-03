'You Thought of Us’ successful at St. John’s
'You Thought of Us,' the 2023 Easter Cantata, had two well-attended performances Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton.

 photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

“You Thought of Us,” the 2023 Easter Cantata, had two well-attended performances Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton.

The approximately one-hour musical was the first of its kind in the Twin Towns Area since 2019. Recent years included cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and 2022 being a time of restructuring.

Nearly two dozen singers appeared before the St. John’s audience. They included, in alphabetical order by first name, Amy Frauenberg (also a soloist), Ann Brandenburger (also a narrator), Carmen Paquin (also a soloist), Denise Jelinek (also a narrator), Emily Jirak, Greg Heitkamp (also a narrator), Jane Priebe, Jay Erickson, Jennifer Tischer (also a soloist), Kathy Anderson, Katie Erickson, Katie Rauber, Kitty Hansen, Kris Klindt, Linda Bartnick, Linda Klindt, LuAnna Lund, Mary Island, Pat Keaveny, Peggy Torrence, Tiana Bohn and Tom Helland.
Amy Frauenberg and Jennifer Tischer were among the soloists in 'You Thought of Us.'
'Mostly, thank you to you, the community members, who so faithfully attend and support our community concerts both at Easter and Christmas. It is greatly appreciated,' the cantata program stated.


