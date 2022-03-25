Everyone from a superhero to a wise old lady is seeking help on the Wahpeton High School Auditorium stage.
“Drama Rehab: Revenge of the Type-cast Actors,” by D. Kupper McKnight, opens Thursday, March 31 for three performances only. The ensemble one-act comedy will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, April 2, as well as at 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 for the general public and free for students in grades K-12.
“After that, we pack up Monday and go to Devils Lake for the state one-act competition,” said Courtney Diestler, the play’s director. “It’s kind of a whirlwind weekend for us.”
“Drama Rehab” features a guru (Michelle Scheepstra) and her motley crew of clients, who all seek to be more memorable than their types.
“I’m usually a background character, but now I get to be more relevant than before,” Scheepstra said. “I’m able to actually shine. It’s my senior year, it’s our final show and all of us are able to shine.”
Michael Plumley, who plays the superhero, said being part of “Drama Rehab” has led to some great learning and fun.
“Student actors usually work with one another in smaller groups, but here, we get to all act together as one group,” he said.
“We already felt like a drama family before, but now we feel even more like one,” Scheepstra said.
Diestler is excited to bring an ensemble show to the Twin Towns Area. She also likes that “Drama Rehab” contains an ample amount of twists and turns.
“This is a super-fun show and the cast does really well with comedy,” Diestler said.
In order to ensure some surprises, the rest of the “Drama Rehab” cast will be listed without his or her character name. Some actors play more that one character.
Scheepstra and Plumley are joined by, in order of the cast list, Allie Werth, Jenna Burchill, Liv Dodge, Kayla Werth, Brady Graves, Addie Truesdell, Elise Picken, Jacob Grieger, Gina Quamme, Alaina LaJesse, Nessa Griffin and Jada Griffin. The backstage crew consists of Emma Gilles, Holly German and Aradia Ayers.
After nearly two months of rehearsals, Scheepstra, Plumley and their co-stars are looking forward to entertaining the audience.
“Every character brings their own strengths and weaknesses,” Plumley said.
“There’s something to love about all of them,” Scheepstra said.
Both youth agree that “Drama Rehab” is a fine show to end their Wahpeton High School acting experience with.
“We’ve been doing this throughout high school and some of us have been doing it since middle school,” Plumley said. “Every show’s a different experience and we love what we do.”
Diestler has similar feelings and is delighted by the kind of play “Drama Rehab” is.
“There’s twists and turns. It’s really fun, funny and upbeat,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.