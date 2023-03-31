Young children, families invited to ‘Imagine Your Story’

Southern Valley Early Childhood Initiative, along with community sponsors, will host the free Imagine Your Story event. Young children and their parents are invited to drop in between 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 at the Wahpeton Community Center.

 Courtesy Southern Valley Early Childhood Initiative

“Imagine Your Story,” the smallest residents of Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota, are being encouraged.

Saturday, April 1 is the beginning of the 2023 Week of the Young Child. It is held to recognize both youth and the people who work with them.



