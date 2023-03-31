Young children, families invited to ‘Imagine Your Story’

Southern Valley Early Childhood Initiative, along with community sponsors, will host the free Imagine Your Story event. Young children and their parents are invited to drop in between 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 at the Wahpeton Community Center.
Courtesy Southern Valley Early Childhood Initiative
Saturday, April 1 is the beginning of the 2023 Week of the Young Child. It is held to recognize both youth and the people who work with them.
Southern Valley Early Childhood Initiative, along with community sponsors, will host the free Imagine Your Story event. Young children and their parents are invited to drop in between 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 at the Wahpeton Community Center.
“Free books, dental supplies, crafts, resources and much more will be available,” said Kristi Maas, a coordinator with Southern Valley Early Childhood Initiative. “All of our sponsors will be there helping us. We’re going to make it a fun night for families with children.”
Imagine Your Story is a special Week of the Young Child event because for the first time, it’s themed around nursery rhymes.
“Mother Goose will be there and so will some of her other literary friends, like Pete the Cat and the Man With the Yellow Hat,” Maas said.
The evening’s fun will also include games, a letter scavenger hunt, a healthy snack, zoo animals and more.
“It’s open to anyone with young children,” Maas said. “You can come and go as you like. There’s no admission. Everything’s free that night.”
Week of the Young Child events have traditionally had more than 100 youth attend with their parents and families. Imagine Your Story is poised to be something memorable, educational and a whole lot of fun.
“The college will be giving out dental information and supplies. CSI St. Francis will also be there. We’ll have snacks and animals from Chahinkapa Zoo,” Maas said.
While there is no admission charge for Imagine Your Story, guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items that can be donated to the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry.
“We want to thank all of our sponsors,” Maas said.
Imagine Your Story is made possible by area child care providers, the Breckenridge Public Library, Chahinkapa Zoo, CHI St. Francis, the Early Childhood Dental Network, Hammer Realty, the Leach Public Library, the North Dakota Early Childhood Department, North Dakota State College of Science Dental, Richland County Public Health, SENDCAA-Head Start, the Southern Valley Early Childhood Initiative, Wahpeton Parks and Recreation, Wahpeton Public Schools, Wilkin County Public Health, the Minnesota Early Childhood Initiative and the West Central Initiative.