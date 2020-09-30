Autumn winds carried students and pilots up, up and away Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Sixth graders from Wahpeton Middle School and five local pilots took part in the annual “Young Eagles” event at Harry Stern Airport, Wahpeton. Young Eagles is made possible through the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Interstate Airport Authority and Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter No. 1174, Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
“We love giving youth the opportunity to learn about flying,” said Judge Bradley Cruff, a frequently participating pilot.
Extra precautions were taken because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the required wearing of face masks. Students who took part in Young Eagles shared their joy at seeing the Twin Towns Area from a new point of view.
“We went up and you could see everything. I thought that was a lot of fun,” Haylee Hauschild, 11, said.
Since 1992, the Young Eagles program has provided free introductory flights to more than 2 million youth. The experience is available to anyone between ages 8-17.
Earlier in September, a Young Eagles event was held for other local youth and their families. The guests included Kolton Bellmore, 5, who said he “kinda” thought about ever flying a plane.
“As long as they have the goals, ambitions and wants, they can soar,” EAA member Bonnie Jennen said previously.
For more information, visit www.eaa.org.
