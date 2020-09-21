When youth take their first flying lesson, it can be a little intimidating at first.
Brian Steeves, a pilot who took part in the Sunday, Sept. 20 fly-in at Harry Stern Airport in Wahpeton, has seen it all. The youth start out nervous, but once they get up in the air, they’re calmer — and enthusiastic.
“They’re asking questions, getting the opportunity for hands-on flying, taking photos,” Steeves said. “It’s great.”
Youth of all ages and their families attended the fly-in. It was made possible through a collaboration of the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Interstate Airport Authority and Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter No. 1174, Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Twenty-four “Young Eagles” were registered to received a free flying lesson. Four planes took youth into the air. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, extra precautions were taken including extra sanitization, temperature checks and the required wearing of face masks.
“We’re taking one student up at a time, which also allows us more time with the kids,” Steeves said.
Parker Steeves, 17, was among the volunteers. He and friends Cole and Carson Hinsverk, 16 and 13 respectively, viewed the experimental and vintage aircraft on display and talked a little about their futures.
“There’s a lot of different careers in aviation and aerospace in addition to piloting,” Cole Hinsverk said.
Bonnie Jennen, EAA Chapter No. 1174, said youth can learn more about the Ray Aviation Scholarship Fund.
“This is huge for young adults. They can get their flight training in and be paid for doing it. As long as they have the goals, ambitions and wants, they can soar,” she said.
Whether working with schools or holding events like the fly-in, Jennen and other EAA members enjoy introducing youth to flight.
“I just had one young gentleman, I asked him what his goals were,” Jennen said. “He said he wants to be in the air force or in aerospace. He’s looking at maybe going into Mars.”
Jennen and her husband Dave are recent recipients of the 2020 Phillips 66 EAA Young Eagles Leadership Award. They were recognized for promoting aviation in the area and through EAA. Bonnie Jennen is especially proud of her fellow EAA members.
“Chapter 1174 has flown the most people in the state of Minnesota for the last four years. Every year, we’ve gotten a plaque for it,” she said.
Despite gusty winds Sunday, fly-in crowds were enthusiastic. Stacie Bellmore brought her sons, Kolton, 5, and Beckett, 3. Kolton was asked if he’d ever thought about flying a plane.
“Kinda,” he said.
