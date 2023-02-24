Young musicians and singers’ show goes on

The tenor and baritone choir from Breckenridge, Minn., demonstrated their singing talents and group cohesiveness. ‘Junior high musicians come together to perform for one another, work with clinicians and gain valuable experience as performers, as audience members and as appreciators of music,’ said Jessica Stoppleworth, Wahpeton Public Schools District, the festival coordinator. ‘There’s a lot of educational value to the festival. We ran into a bit of a snag with the delays, but every teacher called me and asked, ‘Is there any way we can make the festival happen?’ We are all here today; not a single school canceled. Everyone’s excited to perform for one another.’
‘Every note should do something.’ Dr. Adam Hollingsworth, NDSCS, works with Wyndmere musicians. The junior high music festival was a ‘wonderful opportunity’ for youth to have an experience not unlike that offered each spring to high school-age musicians and singers. ‘(It is) without the stress of scoring. They just have a chance to work with a couple different teachers to provide them with some comments and ideas,’ Hollingsworth said.
Kent Loken consults with the Wyndmere musicians before they play. A choir from Forman, N.D., had the farthest journey to Wahpeton, but it cannot be overstated that the junior high music festival resulted in many talented youth getting to perform. ‘It’s for the educational experience,’ Stoppleworth said. ‘They are not ranked or rated. They don’t receive scores.’ Loken said he loves talking to and working with students at the beginning of their instrumental careers. ‘We’re imparting knowledge that hopefully they will be able to use during and after high school and into college. It’s really been fun to be able to be a part of this,’ he said.
Wyndmere Public School’s junior high band, like many of their musical peers in the Southern Red River Valley, did not let a two-hour delay get them down Friday, Feb. 24. They still came to North Dakota State College of Science for a junior high music festival. Sixteen bands or choirs from various schools in seven North Dakota and Minnesota school districts — Breckenridge, Hankinson, North Sargent, Richland 44, Sargent Central, Wahpeton and Wyndmere — were scheduled to perform Friday. The Wyndmere junior high band is seen under the direction of Callie Girodat.