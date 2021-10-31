Your questions answered: Breckenridge Public Schools special election

The Breckenridge School District special election will take place from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Breckenridge High School.
Voters must reside within the Breckenridge School District in order to cast a vote. Absentee voting is accepted and ballots must be returned to the district office no later than 3 p.m. on election day. In-person absentee voting will be held from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1 at the district office. Minnesota allows same-day voter registration. Register to vote at https://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/register-to-vote/.
Unofficial results will be released Tuesday evening, Nov. 2. Canvassing will take place at a Nov. 9 meeting. The unofficial results of the election will be on our website Tuesday. Look to the Daily News for full coverage of the election in our Thursday, Nov. 4 edition.
Three questions will determine the future of the district’s operating levy and facilities.
The first question asks if the expiring property tax referendum should be renewed at an increase of $150.65 per student. The second question asks if the school district should issue, at most, $83.92 million in building bonds to fund the razing of the current elementary school and the construction of a new Pre-K-12 school and community gym. The third question, which would rely on question two being passed, asks if the school district should issue, at most, $11.29 million in building bonds to fund a single sheet ice arena connected to the new facility.
Still have questions? We have answers.
What is the Ag2School tax credit and how does it help us?
Ag2School is a tax credit offered by the state government to agricultural landowners who pay taxes for school bonds. Because of the Ag2School credit, the state will pay for around 49 percent of the project for agricultural landowners.
Agricultural landowners would pay 28 percent of the bond levy in fiscal year 2022 and 21 percent of the bond levy in fiscal year 2023 and beyond. Around 69 percent of Breckenridge School District is agricultural land.
Will the Ag2School tax credit last for the life of the loan — 29 years?
Superintendent Brad Strand asked Minnesota State Rep. Rep. Paul Marquart (DFL-04B), who serves as chair of the taxes committee and sits on the education finance committee.
“In my 21 years in the legislature, this is one of the last laws that would be changed because it was passed on a bipartisan basis, supported by both metro and rural members and costs very little in comparison to our overall budget, so there’s no reason to cut the program. In fact, if anything, I see the 70 percent going up rather than ever going down,” Marquart responded.
Is enrollment decreasing?
2020 experienced a dip in enrollment due to COVID-19, but 2021 has already gained back some numbers, Strand said. Before 2020, enrollment was steady.
Additionally, Breckenridge is experiencing a change in household structure, said Scott Nicholson, area banker and Breckenridge Port Authority member. Sixty years ago, families may have had five or more children enrolled in school. Now, families are having fewer children.
“We’re a very stable community, and I would argue we’re actually probably growing today and on the verge of a potential growth spurt with some things that are going on region wide.”
What does the new school have to do with a community center?
Nothing. Early discussions between the Infinity Center group and the district broached the possibility of working together. The group and district ultimately decided to pursue their projects separately. The school’s third ballot question, regarding a sheet of ice, would be school property and used for educational purposes first, Strand said.
Why an ice sheet?
Between Wahpeton and Breckenridge, there is one sheet of ice in Wahpeton. The boys co-op hockey program currently practices and plays games on the one ice arena. The girls hockey program will be moving from a club team to a sponsored team in the MSHSL this year, meaning more ice time is needed.
How can I calculate my tax impact?
Visit https://levyinfo.com/LevyInfo/ISD846_2021.php to calculate the tax impact of each of the three ballot questions. Make sure you have your nine-digit parcel identification number available, or look it up at https://mntax.cpuimei.com/tax/tax.asp.
Interest rates are at a historic low at 2.14 percent, but the tax calculator uses around 3 percent to provide a realistic glimpse of the tax impact if interest rates were to rise.
