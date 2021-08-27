Your questions answered: RWJPA now accepting applications for economic relief fund

What is the Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority (RWJPA) economic relief fund?
The RWJPA economic relief fund was created following the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion settlement, in which Richland County received an initial amount of $21 million and Wilkin County received an initial amount of $14 million. The economic relief fund is to be used for projects that include public purpose economic assistance and infrastructure in the two counties, according to the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA) website.
The first round of applications are due Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The next application review period will be Feb. 1, 2022, and then again once a year every year on Feb. 1. Applications to be considered will need to be submitted at https://southernvalleyeda.org/ or to justin@sveda.biz.
Any for-profit, nonprofit or government entities can apply for the economic relief fund so long as the project they’re funding is within the two counties.
The application is simple and short, and asks for an applicant’s complete legal name, the dollar amount requested or to be considered, the matching dollar amount requested, if any, the proposed use of the funds (applicant must be as descriptive and specific as possible), the date and a signature.
“All eligible applications will be reviewed by the Richland Wilkin Joint Powers Authority for approval. Funding for projects will be competitive and will depend on funding availability and the proposed projects scope to deliver economic development activity and increase tax base,” according to SVEDA’s website.
