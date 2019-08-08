Youth Carp and Sucker Fishing Derby held at Kidder

Colten Schillinger checks his line before casting at the Youth Carp and Sucker Fishing Derby on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

 Turner Blaufuss • Daily News

The 12th annual Youth Carp and Sucker Fishing Derby was held for local youth fishermen on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Seventeen children turned out for the competition that ran from 1-4 p.m. at Kidder Recreation Area, Wahpeton.

Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club sponsored the event.

The participants were assisted by either their parents, older siblings or volunteers who were walking around.

They did everything from helping adjust fishing lines to manning a net when a big one was reeled in.

There was a brief amount of rain, but it was never more than just light sprinkling.

Goldeyes were frequently hauled in along with channel catfish, smallmouth bass and drum. All species counted toward the score, but the preferred fish for the tournament were carp and suckers. A 15-inch walleye wouldn’t beat a 15-inch carp.

Aiden Larson took home first place with an 18.5-inch redhorse sucker. Chase Krueger had the two next best fish, catching an 18.1-inch redhorse sucker and a 10.7-inch white sucker, respectively.

