Youth exhibit artistic talents in local gallery

Juror Barbara Benda describes to the audience why "Milk" by Ella Anderson, Liz Etzler and Tiana Maack was named Best in Show. Each detail in the piece adds to its overall effect and without them, Benda said the piece might not have won.
Benda made it her mission to talk to as many folks as she could during the two-hour reception. Left and right: Benda discusses with individual students about their art. She provided feedback on how the student could grow and added compliments about everything they were doing well. Center: Benda and Breckenridge High School art teacher Elizabeth Sundquist chat about the group of 3D art submitted by students and what methods and materials were used.
The Daily News would like to celebrate all the young artists who made the choice to display their art, a piece of themselves, with the public.
From Wahpeton High School, works can be seen by Carly Cooper, Melana Lewis, Breelyn Lacina, Cyrus Bochat, Kennah Smith, MaTia Urbanec, Briar Maudal, Ava Nelson, Reese Motz, Gina Johnson, Sophia Barth, Brady DeVries and Riley Robinson.
From Breckenridge High School, works can be seen by Jacob Nicholson, Lyda Schurr, Mariah Neitzke, Kate Haire, Cam Nieto, Jessa Pederson, Oxide Herbig, Lilly Beyer, Ella Anderson, Liz Etzler, Tiana Maack, Erin Blaufuss, Savannah Noll, Izzy Fischer, Jacob Krueger, Gabby Hegge, Brooklyn Rabbithead and Lauren Benson.
In effortless Twin Towns Area fashion, dozens of people filled the Red Door Art Gallery Tuesday, Jan. 10, to support local high school students as they showcase their work.
The overwhelming joy of the night could have been cut with a palette knife. Students in attendance beamed as their family and friends saw the work they submitted. To top it all off, each student had the pleasure to chat with longtime art educator and show juror Barbara Benda about their work.
Benda was in charge of judging all 35 pieces of art that lined the walls of the gallery, which she said was an immensely hard task. She judged the pieces based on a self-made rubric that examined aesthetic choices, originality, craftsmanship, composition and other artistic staples.
On a scale out of 40 points, Benda said not one piece recorded a score less than 30.
“All I see are strong parts and parts to strengthen,” Benda said, explaining her artistic pedagogy.
Benda presented five awards during the reception including, first and second place for both 2D art and 3D art and Best in Show.
Sophia Barth, Wahpeton High School, took second place in 2D art for her color pencil rendition of “Twin Coconuts.” The piece exhibited a rich blue background with a coconut split in two filling the frame. The color theory and composition of the drawing stood out most to Benda, who said the brownish-orange of a coconut shell went perfectly with the background.
Of all the awards given, Barth was the only student at the reception to receive her award in person.
Breelyn Lacina, Wahpeton High School, received the first place award in 2D art for color pencil drawing, “Grapefruit.” She demonstrated a masterful understanding of analogous color theory. The vivid yellow to bright orange into a deep red pulled viewers in to thoroughly inspect every single inch.
Erin Blaufuss, Breckenridge High School, was awarded second place in the 3D category for her piece “Rose Bouquet.” The upcycled piece of art used pages of a book to form the vase and scraps of intricately folded color paper to imitate nature’s beauty, the rose.
Jessa Pederson, Breckenridge High School, took the first place award for 3D art with her sculpture “Donut.” The bright pink delicacy had all the makings of the perfect sweet treat — copious colorful sprinkles and icing that dripped down the side just right.
Thanks to generous donations from Alpha Delta Kappa, each award winner received a prize. Both second place winners will receive an upcycled sketchbook of their choice from the gallery’s collection by Brenda Luthi. Both first place winners will receive a $50 check.
Now, for the Best in Show; Benda announced that “Milk” by three Breckenridge High School students, Ella Anderson, Liz Etzler, Tiana Maack, was the best piece of the night.
The whimsical sculpture of a milk carton had it all, according to Benda. With a slight tilt of the sculpture, the strings taking shape of spilling milk, the found materials used for the lid and a clever nutrition label on the side, it was easy to see why it was given a top award.
One audience member remarked that Benda must have been hungry when she was judging because all but one award went to art depicting something edible.
The students’ art will be on display at the gallery until Saturday, Jan. 28.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.