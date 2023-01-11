Youth exhibit artistic talents in local gallery
Benda made it her mission to talk to as many folks as she could during the two-hour reception. Left and right: Benda discusses with individual students about their art. She provided feedback on how the student could grow and added compliments about everything they were doing well. Center: Benda and Breckenridge High School art teacher Elizabeth Sundquist chat about the group of 3D art submitted by students and what methods and materials were used. 

 Photos by Colton Rasanen-Fryar • Daily News

Editor's Note

The Daily News would like to celebrate all the young artists who made the choice to display their art, a piece of themselves, with the public.

From Wahpeton High School, works can be seen by Carly Cooper, Melana Lewis, Breelyn Lacina, Cyrus Bochat, Kennah Smith, MaTia Urbanec, Briar Maudal, Ava Nelson, Reese Motz, Gina Johnson, Sophia Barth, Brady DeVries and Riley Robinson.

From Breckenridge High School, works can be seen by Jacob Nicholson, Lyda Schurr, Mariah Neitzke, Kate Haire, Cam Nieto, Jessa Pederson, Oxide Herbig, Lilly Beyer, Ella Anderson, Liz Etzler, Tiana Maack, Erin Blaufuss, Savannah Noll, Izzy Fischer, Jacob Krueger, Gabby Hegge, Brooklyn Rabbithead and Lauren Benson.

In effortless Twin Towns Area fashion, dozens of people filled the Red Door Art Gallery Tuesday, Jan. 10, to support local high school students as they showcase their work.

The overwhelming joy of the night could have been cut with a palette knife. Students in attendance beamed as their family and friends saw the work they submitted. To top it all off, each student had the pleasure to chat with longtime art educator and show juror Barbara Benda about their work.

Wahpeton High School student Sophia Barth stands proud with her award for her color pencil drawing "Twin Coconuts."  
Youth exhibit artistic talents in local gallery
"Grapefruit" by Wahpeton High School student Breelyn Lacina won first place among all the other 2D art. 
Youth exhibit artistic talents in local gallery
Breckenridge High School student Erin Blaufuss created a bouquet of roses using upcycled materials. 
Youth exhibit artistic talents in local gallery
Juror Barbara Benda describes to the audience why "Milk" by Ella Anderson, Liz Etzler and Tiana Maack was named Best in Show. Each detail in the piece adds to its overall effect and without them, Benda said the piece might not have won. 


Wilkin County Reporter

