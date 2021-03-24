Whether they were from the Twin Towns Area or southern Red River Valley, youth of all ages had fun at fourth annual Hop Into Spring.
Chahinkapa Zoo, Wahpeton, hosted Hop Into Spring. The Saturday, March 20 event exceeded Zoo Director Kathy Diekman’s expectations.
“It went so fantastically,” Diekman said. “Last year, we couldn’t hold Hop Into Spring because of COVID-19. I didn’t know how many people to expect, but we had 630 this year.”
Bently Aasand, 3, was among the participants. The Wahpeton youth and grandma Tanna Aasand enjoyed themselves as Bently petted and played with the baby animals who greeted visitors.
“We’re here probably three times or more every week in the summer,” Tanna Aasand said. “Bently just loves talking to Tal and seeing the hippos, the ducks and geese and more.”
Bunnies and chicks were among the youth-friendly animals in the zoo’s nature center. Visitors could also plant their own marigolds and take part in an Easter egg hunt.
“The comments we received were so nice. ‘Oh, my gosh, they enjoyed touching the little animals.’ Two year olds, having their first experiences with ducklings and chicks — that’s something that’s very picturesque and it’s so much fun,” Diekman said.
Hop Into Spring was popular with local youth and also plenty of visitors. Brothers Edison and Everett Foltz, ages 5 and 3 respectively, shared the bunny experience with sisters Isebelle and Aria Mull, ages 7 and 3 respectively. The Foltz brothers are from Rosholt, South Dakota, and the Mull sisters are from Battle Lake, Minnesota.
“I think we’re going to have a lot of summer fun,” Diekman said. “People are ready to come out and participate. I couldn’t believe the numbers we had, but when people were pulling up a half-hour before we opened, I knew it would be a good day.”
Chahinkapa Zoo opens for the 2021 season on Saturday, April 24. Diekman is currently seeking volunteers for Clean Up Day, which begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 17.
“If they have rakes and gloves of their own, they should bring them. There’ll be a lot of raking, but also other projects. Certainly, if you have special skills, let us know. We’ll be providing lunch for volunteers. You don’t have to stay all day, but if you can give us a morning, we’d appreciate it,” Diekman said.
Beginning April 24, Chahinkapa Zoo will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, May 7. On Saturday, May 8, the summer hours of 10 a.m.-7 p.m. begin. They will last through the season.
In the meantime, Diekman is gearing up for another milestone. Niko the spider monkey will celebrate his 16th birthday on Saturday, April 3.
“He’s turning Sweet 16, even if the keepers might not always think that,” Diekman said, laughing. “We’ll have a celebration. We celebrate all of our animals’ birthdays. It’s a chance for extra enrichment and we love to provide it.”
Niko’s birthday, which will include a four-layer ice cake, can be viewed at Chahinkapa Zoo’s social media pages on April 3.
“Check it out and send him some good wishes,” Diekman said.
