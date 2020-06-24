As part of Minnesota’s next phase in its coronavirus response, Gov. Tim Walz and state health officials are allowing youth sports to resume with restrictions.
“We can now have 25 individuals in a pod, but you have to socially distance, whenever you can. You can interact, but you have to have a common ball within that group and you have to disinfect that ball. It’s necessary, but it still leaves a lot of questions to be answered. It’s not going back to regular,” said Chad Fredericksen, Breckenridge School District athletic director and dean of students.
The Minnesota Department of Health has strongly recommended that full team practices for indoor and outdoor sports may begin on Wednesday, June 24. Additionally, they recommended that games and scrimmages can be held for outdoor sports on that Wednesday and indoor sports to wait until Wednesday, July 1.
Athletes were originally only allowed to practice within a group totaling 10 people. Although with the latest recommendation, there can be a total of 25 individuals in a pod. If the team size is greater than the maximum capacity, groups must be separated and practice separately.
“The pod would be the same players and coach every day. (It) has to be those same players all of the time and they are not coming into contact with another pod so that if one player were to get COVID(-19), they would be able to identify those other kids for isolation and you wouldn’t have to disrupt the other pod,” Fredericksen said.
According to MDH, intermixing between pods should be kept to a minimum. The department states that having separate pods reduces the number of people potentially being exposed to an individual who may have COVID-19.
Every Thursday, the state High School League holds a meeting for Minnesota schools to be updated on new guidance and a time for schools to ask questions. Although there are not many answered questions since details are dependent on guidance from the Department of Education and MDH.
“It’s expanding,” Fredericksen said. “We expect changes basically every two weeks. So opening up further every two weeks. Two weeks today looks different from two weeks ago. It simply seems to progressively move in a positive direction.”
Two weeks after June 24, sports teams are allowed to focus on playing teams in the local community, local club, or local organization. After an additional two weeks, teams may consider expanding to teams beyond the local area.
While sports across the state are being allowed to resume practices, scrimmages and games, teams are behind and some teams haven’t started practices yet.
“The state High School League didn’t allow coaches to start coaching until last week,” Fredericksen said.
Breckenridge High School’s football team was supposed to begin having organized practices starting Monday, June 1, but haven’t started yet. The school’s girls’ volleyball and basketball teams have begun practices. Boys’ basketball players will start practicing on Monday, July 6.
“Everybody is trying to do what they can with the limited amount of opportunities they have. Every sport has different regulations and clarifications,” Fredericksen said.
A release states that the new guidance asks coaches, staff and spectators to practice social distancing and to wear a face covering at all times. Players are being asked to wear a face covering whenever possible. All adults and children involved in the activities are being recommended to wash or sanitize hands often and keep hands away from their faces. The sport organization is required to have a COVID-19 preparedness plan that follows MDH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
For more information about state guidance on sports, visit https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/sportsguide.pdf.
