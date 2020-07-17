Youth of all ages came out for the annual pre-Borderline Chalkfest outdoor art class.
Held Thursday, July 16 at Heritage Square Plaza, Wahpeton, the class was led by artists Shawn McCann and Kimberly Wood. McCann, a Wahpeton native, is Borderline Chalkfest’s director. He and Wood will be participating in the event, scheduled for Saturday, July 18-Sunday, July 19.
“We’ll have 10 professional artists participating,” McCann said. “There’s a number of 3D pieces that are going to be done. We’re anxious to bring some color back to Wahpeton.”
A free, public event, Borderline Chalkfest will be held on Fourth Street North between Dakota Avenue and Second Avenue North. This year’s event is the second annual Chalkfest.
“The festival features sidewalk chalk art by professional artists from all over the United States as well as amateur artists,” said Lisa Kunkel, executive vice president of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber.
Eleven youth participated in Thursday’s class. They included Layla Rydell, 10, who made art with grandma Carmen Kummer; Trey Woods, 7, whose green design shared space with a purple flower by London Hoffert, 11; and Odin Carlson, 10, the artist of a “Burger Boy.”
In addition to the professionals, youth are welcome to participate in Borderline Chalkfest. The pre-event class indicated there’s much talent and enthusiasm in the Twin Towns Area.
“It’s exciting to see. It’s great to see the variety of things the kids are drawing and to show them the basics of techniques,” McCann said.
Wood, who hails from St. Joseph, Michigan, said it was hard to pull the young artists away from their street canvas.
“It’s going to be great,” McCann said. “We’ve got some amazing artists returning who were here last year. We’ve got a few new ones as well.”
Chalkfest organizers say this year’s event will be safe and following guidelines recommended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It should be a lot of fun,” McCann said.
Following Borderline Chalkfest, McCann and Wood begin work on outdoor projects in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Wahpeton.
“We’ll be starting the flood wall mural in Breck in a week,” McCann said. “The city council is looking at final approval on Monday. Once that’s approved, we can get going on it.”
Later this summer, McCann and Wood are expected to create a mural on the north facing wall of 118 Sixth St. N., Wahpeton. The wall was recently exposed to the public following the demolition of a former National Guard armory and Knights of Columbus hall.
Once work on the wall, including replacement of a door, is taken care of, McCann and Wood will being their work. The mural will be the centerpiece of a public green space.
“We’ll probably get started in August once the work on the wall gets done,” McCann said. “We’re really anxious to get started on that one.”
