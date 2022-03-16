Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed more than Congress Wednesday, March 16, according to Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
“It was an address to the American people,” said Cramer, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and Senate Ukraine Caucus. “His message has not changed for the last couple of weeks. At the end of the day, his request is simple and consistent: help protect the skies over Ukraine.”
Zelensky has a clear understanding that the United States is not going to patrol or enforce a no-fly zone, Cramer said. However, the senator said the Ukrainian leader uses his understanding “as the starting point to get more sophisticated air defense systems and more aggressive and effective fighting aircraft.”
“We as a nation have for too long allowed the bully (Russian President Vladimir Putin) to dictate the terms of our engagement. That should not be the case. Our values, our level of freedom and our respect for rule of law which President Zelensky referenced in his speech should motivate us,” Cramer said.
President Biden, Cramer said, “has always been about a day late — in some cases a week late — in meeting the demands that are obvious to a lot of us.”
On Wednesday, Biden spoke out against the “rockets and feathers” model of gasoline pricing. What this means, CNN reported, is that prices tend to soar like a rocket when oil spikes, but only decline at the rate of a falling feather when the price of crude crashes.
“Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas was $3.62 a gallon. Now it’s $4.31. Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans.”
The $4.31 a gallon national average for regular gas compared to $4.33 on Monday, March 14, CNN reported. Record-high prices were reached during the week of Monday, March 7, “following a spike in crude oil to levels unseen since 2008.”
On Thursday, March 10, Cramer and colleague Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., were among the legislators who introduced the “Preempting Misguided Appeasement and Financing of Destabilizing Regimes Act.” The bill was introduced to prohibit the U.S. from importing Iranian and Venezuelan crude oil, petroleum, petroleum products and liquified natural gas.
“The Biden administration’s willingness to do business with Iran and Venezuela is troubling, and just as we are banning imports of Russian oil, we should not bring oil online from these two adversaries,” Hoeven said March 10. “Iran is the world’s foremost sponsor of terrorism, and Venezuela is still under the rule of an illegitimate and violent regime. As such, the U.S. needs to maintain pressure on these two nations, not ease sanctions on their primary source of revenue, especially when we can and should produce that energy here at home.”
Real economic consequences occur when gasoline prices are adjusted by even 10 cents, CNN reported.
“Every 10-cent increase in the price of gasoline costs consumers at least $11 billion over the course of a year, according to Moody’s Analytics,” CNN wrote. “Gas prices have surged over the past year and a half, and at the end of last week, they stood about $1.50 a gallon higher than the 2019 average. If prices stay this high, consumers will pay $165 billion more over the course of 2022 than they did in 2019, according to Moody’s Analytics. Put another way: Annual average spending on gasoline would climb by roughly $1,300 per U.S. household.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.