Zimmerman Elementary opens special education playground

Denver Leinen, 4, in the mauve shirt, was among those eagerly awaiting the Tuesday, Sept. 5, opening of Zimmerman Elementary’s special education playground. Kristi Nordick did the honors of cutting the ribbon to let in youth like Leinen and Ryker Morin, 4, left, in the patterned shirt.
Xavier Marsh, 3, strikes a pose after practicing his tricycle riding. The new Zimmerman playground is approximately triple the size of the previous one, including space for learning large motor skills. ‘I couldn’t think of a better donation,’ Kristi Nordick said about using $20,000 total in memory of Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Nordick to create an excellent play place.
Daviah Bird and Hunter Wendorff, both 4, waited to show off their riding skills. Kristi Nordick, who attended with husband Dean, marveled at how the Zimmerman playground ‘is going to go on to the next generation and the next generation.’ The current playground includes a new slide and child-size climbing wall as part of the jungle gym, plus rocker rides.
Bennett Mitchell, 3, practices his riding. Zimmerman gets to share special moments like students learning to walk, Principal Rosemary Hardie said. Hardie, Superintendent Michael Kaiser and School Board Director Kathy Dimmer joined in celebrating the new playground.
No doubt that the imagination of Ryder Tillotson, 4, was hard at work as he pointed to the sky. Kristi Nordick and Renee Bassingthwaite sat at a table and ‘brainstormed, dreamed and planned the expansion of this playground,’ Hardie told the students. ‘We give them a special thank you for making this dream a reality.’
Spencer Reimer, 3, takes a break from rocking to smile for the camera. ‘Play is the answer to how anything new comes about,’ Hardie said, quoting renowned child psychologist Jean Piaget. Hardie smile and kept her speech brief because she knew the Zimmerman youth wanted very much to find those answers.
While Denver Leinen, left, waits his turn, Tommy Miller, 4, is king of the mountain. In addition to Kristi and Dean Nordick, Zimmerman Elementary School thanks people including Wahpeton Public School District leaders and Director of Buildings and Grounds Gabe Hermes.