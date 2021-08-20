Zimmerman Elementary School relocating due to building mold

WHAT? Zimmerman Elementary School will not begin the 2021-2022 education year in its building at 508 Ninth St. N., Wahpeton. The news was confirmed Thursday, Aug. 19 by Principal Rosemary Hardie and Wahpeton Public Schools Superintendent Rick Jacobson.
WHY? Mold was uncovered in two rooms. While the problem was mitigated in the two rooms, mold was also uncovered in a third room. Following an air quality test, the district was advised to suspend use of the Zimmerman building until a full cleaning process is completed.
HOW LONG WILL THAT TAKE? Cleaning began during the week of Monday, Aug. 16. The moving of materials within the building, including flooring and other surfaces, is expected to last at least six weeks. It is unsure how long the full cleaning process, including possible additional cleaning following the movement and anything after that, will last.
WHAT CAUSED THE MOLD? Zimmerman Elementary’s current roof was installed in 1979. While it has been patched over the past 42 years, it is considered past its peak effectiveness. The problems are elevated during rain events. Zimmerman’s building is more than 60 years old.
SO WHAT HAPPENS TO THE STUDENTS? Zimmerman Elementary kindergarteners will begin school on Thursday, Aug. 26 at Wahpeton Elementary School, 1235 12th St. N. The kindergartners will learn in classrooms and space previously used by second graders. An open house, with kindergarten teachers scheduling individual times with each family, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Wahpeton Elementary.
WHAT ABOUT THE WAHPETON ELEMENTARY STUDENTS? Second graders, who start school on Wednesday, Aug. 25, will learn in classrooms and space previously used by fifth graders. Wahpeton Elementary’s fifth graders will learn at campus neighbor Wahpeton Middle School.
WHAT HAPPENS TO ZIMMERMAN AND ITS STUDENTS? What happens after the deep clean still needs to be determined. It is possible that the elementary school could permanently relocate to the Wahpeton elementary-middle school complex, Hardie and Jacobson said Thursday.
WHAT IS THERE TO CONSIDER ABOUT MOVING ZIMMERMAN? For starters, possible additional construction, a greater impact on the elementary-middle school complex’s mechanical system and if early childhood education is most effective as part of a central location. A Wahpeton School Board subcommittee is expected to explore the issue. Look to NABUR for an opportunity to share your thoughts.
WHAT IS THERE TO CONSIDER ABOUT ZIMMERMAN’S BUILDING? If it’s not decommissioned, how can any mold problem be mitigated? If it is decommissioned, what happens to the building and/or property?
OKAY, LET’S TALK COST … Replacing Zimmerman’s roof would cost approximately $500,000, Jacobson said. There are other costs to consider, including replacing all those surfaces, cleaning and other labor.
IS IT WORTH IT? The school board subcommittee will be expected to answer this one. Most of the school board attended a Thursday meeting.
WHAT ELSE SHOULD I KNOW? “It’s not the place that makes us who we are,” Hardie said. “It’s us.”
